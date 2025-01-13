I’ve been seeing sofa skirts all over my Instagram feed – experts reveal whether this is a sofa trend worth investing in

Are sofa skirts trending? Apparently so. 2025 is shaping up to be the year that makes interior styles perceived as ‘outdated’ cool again – the new year already started with the resurgence of brown, before being considered the drab colour of the 70s and now declared the colour of the year. And now it’s the sofa skirt’s turn.

I’ve been seeing sofas with sofa skirts popping up on my Instagram feed ever since last year, reimagining the feature of previously more country chic or cottagecore living rooms into something more modern. But because the sofa is the real centrepiece of any living room you have to ask yourself – is this the best sofa style for your living space?

But if you’re not 100% sure what exactly a sofa skirt or a skirted sofa are, Mike Durbridge, CEO of Andrew Martin, explains, ‘A sofa skirt is a fabric panel that extends from the base of the sofa to the floor, concealing the legs or frame underneath. It’s a subtle detail that can soften the overall look of a piece, adding an understated elegance without being overly decorative.’

But much like anything, this sofa trend, too, has its pros and cons. But which outweighs the other? That’s exactly what our sofa experts reveal.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

Are sofa skirts trending?

Sofa skirts are having something of a resurgence as this traditional sofa feature is being used in stylish homes of influencers such as that of Carolina Storm who’s incorporated a skirted sofa into her home that blends traditional, vintage pieces with elements of modern minimalism. And the Swedish content creator is not the only Scandinavian to embrace the look as skirted sofas are becoming a popular Scandinavian living room idea – despite the fact that we’re all used to associating Scandi-style living spaces with airy, leggy sofas.

‘Skirted sofas have been out for years, however, current trends have brought them back,’ says Monika Puccio, head buyer at Sofa Club. ‘We started to see them move out of the country cottage into more contemporary settings. The fabric skirt gives a warm, soft and more layered effect that exposed metal or wooden legs can't achieve. Also, the skirt can add a playful feel to the space and help to limit a leg-heavy interior.’

She continues on the style’s origins, ‘The skirting look has been present throughout the centuries and goes back to the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, and being present through the Victorian times, the late 60s and the 80s. Even though home trends don't circulate as fast as fashion, the sofa skirt look is back in the spotlight after decades of being perceived as an old-fashioned trend reserved for your grandma's living room.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Scarboro)

How to style sofa skirts

Sofa skirts can come both as part of separate sofa covers to put on top of your existing sofa or as a ready-made skirted sofa. There are also several different styles of sofa skirts – from the more contemporary straight, tailored look to pleated designs, pretty ruffled ones or even tasseled ones. But in any case, the best way that experts recommend to style a skirted sofa is in a living space that blends modern elements with traditional ones.

‘Skirted sofas work beautifully in a variety of settings. They’re particularly well-suited to interiors aiming for a relaxed, layered look, such as country homes or classic family spaces. They can also complement more transitional interiors, where the aim is to balance traditional and contemporary elements. Their ability to blend seamlessly into a room while providing a grounded elegance makes them incredibly versatile,’ Mike at Andrew Martin says.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Joanna Henderson)

A skirted sofa aligns perfectly with the new cosy trend for 2025 – and there’s nothing that people crave more right now than a cosy, cocooning feel in their homes.

‘The skirted sofa is very well suited for traditional, country homes or retro decor. Having said that, it can be added to a more modern interior, if it's mixed well with the more contemporary pieces,’ Monika at Sofa Club adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Sofa skirt pros

‘Skirted sofas are ideal for spaces where warmth, softness, or a touch of nostalgia is desired,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS. ‘They also work well in rooms with a lot of hard surfaces, as the fabric adds balance and texture.’

So if you’re going for a soft and cosy living room idea, a skirted sofa that conceals the legs and frame would be ideal for your living room. Additionally, it doesn’t allow much dust to get underneath the sofa.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Sofa skirts cons

On the other hand, one of the biggest cons of a sofa skirt is the dust and other dirt that gets caught on the skirt itself.

‘Before deciding whether a sofa skirt is right for you, it’s worth weighing up the pros and cons like the cleaning challenges – skirts can collect dust and pet hair and may need frequent cleaning,’ Victoria at ScS says.

They might also not be ideal for small living room ideas. ‘Skirts can make a room feel smaller or heavier compared to sofas with exposed legs,’ Victoria at ScS says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jake Curtis)

Should you invest in a sofa skirt?

While there are clearly some cons to sofa skirts, I’d say that if you like the look then go for it. Even if your sofa is on the smaller side, you can make a skirted sofa work by opting for one with a lower profile and a light colourway.

Top skirted sofa picks

Darlings of Chelsea Amesbury Large Standard Back Sofa From £2776 at Darlings of Chelsea Darlings of Chelsea is a sofa brand that knows how to create a good, high-quality classic. So it's no surprise that a skirted option like the Amesbury is part of its offering. I love the sleek silhouette, including the armrests, as well as the practicality of the removable seat and back cushions. Sofa.com Anders 3 Seat Sofa From £1850 at Sofa.com From the contemporary, sleek take on the sofa skirt trend to the deep, comfy seats and plump removable back and side cushions, I love everything about this Sofa.com design. And compared to the other two options, this one is a fairly affordable sofa. John Lewis x Sophie Conran Cocobella Medium Sofa £2999 at John Lewis Statement striped upholstery has been another prominent sofa trend in the past few months, carrying over from 2024 to the new year. And few sofa designs do it better than the skirted John Lewis Cocobella created in collaboration with designer Sophie Conran. And it provides the perfect cushiony comfort, too.

What do you think of sofa skirts – is it a yay or a nay from you?