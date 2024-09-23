What is 'double drenching'? The new interiors trend taking colour drenching to the next level

Double drenching is the latest interiors trend that’s got us hooked at Ideal Home. Combining two related colours to drench a room, this trend is big, bold and effective.

You've probably heard of colour drenching, the paint trend that uses one colour to flood every inch of a room. It’s been making waves over the past year, and whether you chose bright airy colour to brighten a space or use a dark tone to invoke a cosy autumnal feeling, colour drenching is a simple way to make big impact in a room.

So when Little Greene introduced us to a new painting technique 'double drenching', I have to say I was very excited. The new spin is that it allows you to experiment with more than one shade or colour.

Yellow and blue is a bold but effective choice. (Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)

What is double drenching?

‘Double Drenching offers an exciting twist on the classic colour drenching technique, taking it one step further to create something new,’ says Becca Stern Becca Stern, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Mustard Made.

'It's perfect for those who love to experiment with bold pairings or just can't choose one favourite.’

Why bother? Well, Becca says double drenching is key to bringing your space to life.

‘By drenching the walls, furniture, and accessories incolour combinations like navy, slate and ocean, you can instantly create a room that's rich in colour and personality. Even neutral tones can bring a space to life,’ she says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘This creative approach adds character especially in modern homes where architectural details might be lacking.’

Black and navy can be surprissingly effective. (Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

How to use double-drenching in your home

When choosing your colours, Emma Bestley, Creative Director and Co-Founder of YesColours suggests considering how you want the space to make you feel.

‘Bedrooms are the room you want to feel most relaxed in, so opt for colours which will provide a tranquil environment,’ she says.

‘Drench the entire room in light neutrals with warmer tones of peach and pink for a feeling of uplift and serenity or opt for darker shades of dusky pinks, terracotta or warmer greens to create a more restorative comforting feel to the space.’

‘Opting for a darker colour on the lower half of the walls can create a grounding atmosphere, combined with a lighter colour on the upper area and ceiling, this will add height and create a feeling of space.

‘For a harmonious setting, think about different tones but from the same colour family. For example, two tones of pink will feel intimate and nurturing, two tones of purple would feel luxurious and dramatic and various tones of green will offer a beautiful relaxing space.’

Pink and red can be harmonious (Image credit: Future PLC / Neale Smith)

Double drenching focuses on hue rather than the strength of a tone. This means leaving tonal combinations behind. Instead, you're looking to match up the undertones of your paint colour.

For example, you may have heard that blue and green should never be seen, but combining Little Greene's Mid Azure Green and Deep Space Blue, both colours have green undertones. This pairs the two hues perfectly, creating a result that is moody and dramatic.

I personally love red hues this season - it’s playful, warm and perfect for autumn. Surprisingly it pairs wonderfully with yellow, too, without looking childish. Little Greens Yellow-Pink and Atomic Red are great choices for drenching your kitchen, bringing a cosy, homely warmth to the room.