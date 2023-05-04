A sofa bed that's actually comfy? Is Emma mattress' new launch worth the price?

Emma has launched a sofa bed that could very well make its way up the rankings as one of the best sofa beds on the market – however, with a hefty £1899 price tag, is it an investment worth making?

Emma has long been a favourite for all things sleep-related at Ideal Home, responsible for manufacturing what we believe to be some of the best mattresses money can buy, with the Emma Original mattress taking the top spot in our own buying guide. So when we heard that they had launched a sofa bed, best believe we were all ears to see what all the fuss was about.

Emma sofa bed first impressions

The Emma Sofa Bed (opens in new tab) is available on their website, featuring a £1899 price tag, which is admittedly on the steeper side as far as sofa beds go. Sporting the tagline, 'a sofa bed that actually feels like a bed,' Emma claims that the sofa bed can go from sit to sleep mode in 10 seconds, fitting anywhere and everywhere in your home.

We asked our Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood, to weigh in and give us her first impressions on the premium-looking sofa bed, and whether it could be a worthwhile purchase to spruce up your living room sofa ideas.

Amy Lockwood Decor Editor Amy is Ideal Home's resident furniture expert and has clocked up the miles testing out bestselling sofa beds in showrooms across the country to find the best-in-class models for this guide.

'Usually, there are two different types of sofa bed designs; a click-clack construction where the sofa backrest and seat fold flat to create the sleeping surface, such as Habitat’s Roma sofa bed (opens in new tab), which can often result in a fairly firm sofa and bed; or a pull-out sofa bed where you pull the mattress out from under the sofa seat, like with Sofa.com’s Otto sofa bed (opens in new tab).'

'Due to the weight involved, pull-out sofa beds generally have to be built with quite thin mattresses – 6-10cm is the norm – which can mean a little less comfort than you might desire when your or your guests' bed is down for the night,' Amy explains.

'Higher-end sofa beds can sometimes deliver a 12-14cm mattress, Darlings of Chelsea’s Bromley sofa bed (opens in new tab) is one example, however, the sturdier build that’s required for that mattress weight means the price tag of the sofa bed is usually pretty high, with prices starting from around £2000.'

'The Emma sofa bed looks to offer an alternative construction which means it can offer an impressive 18cm thick mattress. For reference, most of the best mattresses on the market start at 25cm deep, so this isn’t far off the same comfort as a normal bed would offer,' adds Amy.

Therefore, does that mean its premium £1899 price tag could be worth it? We’re eager to get our hands on one to test out its comfort levels first-hand, but upon first impressions, it looks like it could be an overnight option well worth considering.