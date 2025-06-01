Emma just slashed the price of its most affordable mattress – now is the time to snap up the brand's Hybrid Original for under £380

If you're looking for an affordable mattress, you'll want to check out Emma's current 20% off sale.

The brand's spring sale is offering up to 20% off all of Emma's bestselling mattresses, including a saving on Emma's most budget-friendly offering, the Emma Hybrid Original mattress, which is now reduced from £418 to just £376.20 for a double.

One of the contenders in Ideal Home's guide to the best budget mattresses, this purse-friendly mattress scored well during our testing of a range of mattresses under £500.

Our reviewer, Rachel, scored it 4 out of 5 stars in her Emma Hybrid Original mattress review, saying 'My husband and I tested the Emma Hybrid Original for a month, and overall we were impressed.'

'In line with its price point, it does look and feel a little basic compared to more premium options,' says Rachel, 'but we still found it felt comfortable yet supportive to lie on.'

(Image credit: Future / Rachel Tompkins)

The Emma Hybrid Original mattress is a reincarnation of the brand's original budget-friendly mattress, the now-discontinued Emma Original mattress.

Unlike the all-foam Emma Original, the Emma Hybrid Original is exactly what its name would suggest: a hybrid mattress that utilises foam and memory foam top layers for comfort with pocket spring support underneath.

During testing, Rachel found this meant more breathability than its predecessor, and a little more bounce.

(Image credit: Future / Rachel Tompkins)

If you have a little more cash to invest in a good night's sleep, then the Emma Spring Sale also offers savings on the brand's more premium mattresses.

This includes 20% off the Emma Hybrid ThermoSync Mattress that our reviewer, Molly, rated the best of all four Emma mattresses she's slept on in her Emma Hybrid ThermoSync Mattress review, and the mid-range Emma Premium Mattress.

Most affordable Emma Hybrid Original Mattress £376.20 at Emma UK Emma's most budget-friendly mattress, the Hybrid Original currently has 10% off in the brand's Spring Sale, making a double mattress under £380. Mid-range Emma Hybrid Premium Mattress £483.65 at Emma UK The brand's mid-range mattress, the Emma Hybrid Premium proved itself to be a decent mattress in our tests, we just found it lacked breathability. Premium Emma Hybrid ThermoSync Mattress £655.20 at Emma UK One of Emma's most premium mattresses, we found the Hybrid ThermoSync to offer better temperature regulation, motion isolation, and support.

Plus, a host of the brand's bedding also features in the discounting event.

That includes plenty of Emma bedding options that the Ideal Home team has reviewed and rated, such as the Emma Premium Mattress Topper, the Emma Original Hybrid Pillow, the Emma Premium Foam Pillow, and the Emma Cloud Duvet.

All in all, if your bedding needs an overhaul, now is the time to shop and make the most of some savings!