I tried a viral gift wrap hack that doesn't use tape or ribbon – here's how it went

Everyone on TikTok is going crazy over this genius, accessible gift wrap hack that doesn't require tape or ribbon. It's a common fold in Japanese culture and is perfect for those running short on wrapping resources.

If you're anything like me, then doing tasks right up until the eleventh hour is something you're awfully familiar with. We procrastinate, and we're last minute – especially when it comes to wrapping Christmas gifts.

Luckily, I came across this viral gift-wrapping hack on TikTok that piqued my interest. I wanted to try it out because if it works, then it's sure to be a game-changer for the Christmas Eve scramble. Here are my thoughts on it.

The TikTok video by @techowlpa (opens in new tab) showcasing the accessible gift wrap hack racked up over 540,000 views and 65,000 likes within the short span of 3 days, leaving fans extremely impressed.

It's a little difficult to explain how to do this wrapping method through explanation alone, but the video was a great guide to get me started. So when in doubt, refer back to the video.

Admittedly, I had to call in extra backup from my younger sister to help me figure out the nooks and crannies at first as I'm not much of a skilled wrapper in the first place, never mind without the help of tape and ribbon. But the results left me pleasantly surprised.

My own attempt at the viral gift wrap hack. (Image credit: Future / Jullia Joson)

After following the video step-by-step I was left with the sweetest little wrapped gift, although mind you, definitely not perfect. The top finishing fold ended up a little wonky due to some incorrect measurements of mine, but definitely not overly unattractive. I'd say I did a fair job.

For this hack, I used a recyclable, thicker zero-waste gift wrap, which worked okay but made getting clean folds a little trickier since the paper was stiffer. Something to keep in mind if you're wanting to try this out – if it's your first time, maybe opt for something thinner at first while you get used to the folds.

My own attempt at the viral gift wrap hack. (Image credit: Future / Jullia Joson)

This gift wrap hack is a perfect little addition to your zero-waste gift-wrapping ideas, and fans in the comments agree saying, 'also super easy to reuse the paper this way too,' as there's no ripping involved.

It's also a brilliant and accessible way to wrap gifts for those who struggle to open presents, rather than just opting for a gift bag – everyone deserves the joy of opening their own present during the holidays.

My own attempt at the viral gift wrap hack. (Image credit: Future / Jullia Joson)

Overall, I enjoyed it and would recommend it if you're looking to spruce up your gift wrapping this year, especially if you're short on time and low on decorative resources – this definitely won't be my last time using this gift wrap hack.

It's sure to leave your gift recipients intrigued, to say the least. Will you be giving it a try?