I tried a viral gift wrap hack that doesn't use tape or ribbon – here's how it went
The results left me pleasantly surprised
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Everyone on TikTok is going crazy over this genius, accessible gift wrap hack that doesn't require tape or ribbon. It's a common fold in Japanese culture and is perfect for those running short on wrapping resources.
If you're anything like me, then doing tasks right up until the eleventh hour is something you're awfully familiar with. We procrastinate, and we're last minute – especially when it comes to wrapping Christmas gifts.
Luckily, I came across this viral gift-wrapping hack on TikTok that piqued my interest. I wanted to try it out because if it works, then it's sure to be a game-changer for the Christmas Eve scramble. Here are my thoughts on it.
@techowlpa (opens in new tab) ♬ The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You) - Nat King Cole Trio (opens in new tab)
The TikTok video by @techowlpa (opens in new tab) showcasing the accessible gift wrap hack racked up over 540,000 views and 65,000 likes within the short span of 3 days, leaving fans extremely impressed.
It's a little difficult to explain how to do this wrapping method through explanation alone, but the video was a great guide to get me started. So when in doubt, refer back to the video.
Admittedly, I had to call in extra backup from my younger sister to help me figure out the nooks and crannies at first as I'm not much of a skilled wrapper in the first place, never mind without the help of tape and ribbon. But the results left me pleasantly surprised.
After following the video step-by-step I was left with the sweetest little wrapped gift, although mind you, definitely not perfect. The top finishing fold ended up a little wonky due to some incorrect measurements of mine, but definitely not overly unattractive. I'd say I did a fair job.
For this hack, I used a recyclable, thicker zero-waste gift wrap, which worked okay but made getting clean folds a little trickier since the paper was stiffer. Something to keep in mind if you're wanting to try this out – if it's your first time, maybe opt for something thinner at first while you get used to the folds.
This gift wrap hack is a perfect little addition to your zero-waste gift-wrapping ideas, and fans in the comments agree saying, 'also super easy to reuse the paper this way too,' as there's no ripping involved.
It's also a brilliant and accessible way to wrap gifts for those who struggle to open presents, rather than just opting for a gift bag – everyone deserves the joy of opening their own present during the holidays.
Overall, I enjoyed it and would recommend it if you're looking to spruce up your gift wrapping this year, especially if you're short on time and low on decorative resources – this definitely won't be my last time using this gift wrap hack.
It's sure to leave your gift recipients intrigued, to say the least. Will you be giving it a try?
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
Air fryers in stock LIVE: where to find Ninja dual-zone air fryers and air fryer deals before Christmas
We're here to help you find air fryers in stock in the run up to Christmas, including top-rated Ninja dual zones, and other star buys
By Molly Cleary
-
Small laundry room ideas – create a hardworking space for laundry
All it takes is careful planning and a stylish look to make sure small is both beautiful and practical
By Jennifer Morgan
-
The ultimate Christmas Eve checklist to ensure a fuss-free Christmas Day
Because we all need a little help with last-minute prep
By Jullia Joson
-
The ultimate Christmas Eve checklist to ensure a fuss-free Christmas Day
Because we all need a little help with last-minute prep
By Jullia Joson
-
Why you should wait until *after* Christmas to buy this festive item
It's a much more financially savvy decision!
By Amy Hunt
-
Gino D'Acampo's Home Truths - and what he absolutely refuses to eat for Christmas dinner...
Celeb chef Gino D'Acampo explains how he spends Christmas and New Year with his family each year
By Suzanne Baum
-
How I keep costs down at Christmas with a family secret Santa gift agreement
Secret Santa isn't just for the office, they could help save money at home this Christmas
By Rebecca Knight
-
John Lewis reveals its most popular Christmas decorating theme for 2022
And we can see why it’s going down a storm!
By Amy Hunt
-
Kelly Hoppen warns against this mistake when decorating your Christmas tree
Have you fallen victim to this decorating mistake?
By Jullia Joson
-
Wellness Christmas gifts - soothing treats for the super stressed
Help your loved ones find their zen with these stylish wellness Christmas gifts
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
IKEA is offering 25% off its new Christmas range - but be quick it ends soon
The one-stop Christmas shop at IKEA is open with prices starting from £1
By Amy Hunt