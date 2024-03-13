How to freshen up your living room this spring with Furniture Village
We love this uplifting look from the new Furniture Village collection
We all want a place where we can unwind and spend time together, and for many people, that’s the living room. That means the space has to be many things: inviting and comfy, so you’ll want to linger, yet pleasingly stylish, so you can sit and enjoy your surroundings. However, achieving this delicate balance isn’t always straightforward. Fortunately, Furniture Village’s stunning new look, The Lemon Grove, fits the bill perfectly for the coming season and beyond.
Combining classic English country-style pieces with a fresh citrusy twist reminiscent of the Amalfi Coast, The Lemon Grove is everything a modern classic living room should be – detailed without being fussy, laid-back without feeling cluttered, and effortlessly welcoming. Even better, it’s simple to try in your own home, working brilliantly as an update to an existing scheme as well as spaces designed from scratch.
Introduce sunny hues
Essential for creating The Lemon Grove look is including key pieces of furniture. Traditionally styled white painted sideboards and dining chairs contrast with upholstery in elegant shades of ochre and mustard, such as The Lounge Co. Romilly sofa in Golden Spice, and a plump matching footstool with clever hidden storage.
Paired with bold stripes and accessories in sunny hues, such as vases, cushions and throws, as well as textured details – woven rugs, rustic storage baskets, and coordinating wicker bowls for odds and ends – and the overall effect is one of relaxed tranquillity.
Opt for furniture in pale wood or white
Splashes of fresh leafy greens and deeply grained wooden pieces bring the look to life: adding a natural layer that feels as if you could be just moments away from strolling past fragrant, sun-kissed groves. While these elements work well as larger furniture, such as bookcases, coffee tables or side tables, they’re equally suited to being introduced as accents: a timber-framed mirror, wooden lamp base or intricately patterned cushions for example.
Tailor the look for you and your space
Perhaps the most appealing aspect of The Lemon Grove is how easy it is to personalise the look to give it your own individual spin: there’s no one way to add it into your living space. Maximalists can dial up the colour, while those who prefer a more pared-back look can include fewer accessories to let the classic silhouettes of the furniture shine through.
Maximise choice at a one-stop style shop
If you’re ready to bring a burst of zesty sunshine into your living room, you’ll find all the key pieces for the look – and so much more – at Furniture Village. It offers a wide range of covetable homewares, from must-have own brands and high-street names to well-known designers, making it a one-stop style shop for your whole home.
Plus, because you’ll find everything you need to create the look under one roof, at Furniture Village, you can mix and match different accessories, furniture or fabrics without having to shop around. A huge choice of stylish, quality furniture, both in store or online, means that at Furniture Village you’re almost guaranteed to find the perfect pieces for bringing The Lemon Grove into your own living room.
After all, the Amalfi Coast is known for many things: long sunny days, picturesque scenery, the heady scent of lemon groves, but maybe most of all, La Dolce Vita, or ‘the sweet life’. Which is exactly what a stylish, inviting living room should feel like.
With more than 50 stores nationwide, you'll find everything you need for your home at Furniture Village. Discover its huge range online now.
