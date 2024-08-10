Burnt orange is the new furniture colour to embrace – this is why it's everywhere right now

Have you been seeing burnt orange furniture just about everywhere recently? You're not alone. This luxe and confident shade has been quietly becoming more and more popular in design, and it's now hit the high street homewares, with furniture – especially seating – being made in the tone.

From the best sofas, to the best sofa beds, amongst the standard neutrals is a pop of burnt orange. if you haven't noticed bit yet, trust me, you now will. So why is this tone having a moment?

Why burnt orange furniture is so popular right now

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

Before it started making the rounds in furniture, the rusty shade was becoming a go-to option for interior designers. As well all know from The Devil Wears Prada, when the designers lay their love on a colour, it then trickles down into more accessible arenas.

'Burnt orange has been making the rounds and a bold resurgence in interior design, and I couldn't be happier as it's a firm Kelling favourite and a colour we use a lot! This vibrant yet earthy shade brings warmth and sophistication to any space, making it an ideal choice for homeowners and interior designers alike,' says Emma Deterding, founder of Kelling Designs.

'Burnt orange has been increasing in popularity for a little while, and now this shade is really having its moment,' agrees Ali Edwards, head of design at MADE. 'As a natural material, terracotta has been making its mark in recent years which has filtered into fabric colours and interior paint choices.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

There's also the retro vibes that burnt orange furniture rings to a space. One of the biggest home decor trends of the year so far has been the Seventies Revival, and the love of mid-century living rooms and design just keeps growing. Since the russet-y, warm toes of burnt orange are integral to this design era, it was really only a matter of time before it became a trend all on its own.

'The colour offers a flashback to the 70s, an era of design which has been trending in recent years,' agrees designer Emma. 'This makes it feel modern and fresh, even in the most traditional of settings.'

'Burnt orange brings a warm, retro vibe to any space, echoing the rich colour palettes of 1970s interiors that exude a comfortable decadence,' adds James Cottingham, senior designer for Habitat.

How to use burnt orange furniture

(Image credit: Kelling Designs)

The burnt orange furniture trend is a delightfully versatile one, and works in most rooms of the home. Since it can be a bold shade, having it on simply one piece of statement furniture is the perfect way to draw the eye to the colour and let it speak for itself.

'It can be paired with neutral tones such as beiges, taupes and greys to help balance its intensity, or with rich teals, deep blues or greens to make a more dramatic statement,' advises Emma.

However, if you're not in the market for some new seating, or you're a little reluctant to add the shade, you can dip you toe in in other ways.

'If you're not so daring with your design choices, then incorporating burnt orange in a more subtle way through accents on textiles, rugs, artwork or accessories will allow you to put little bursts of the colour where you want it without overwhelming the space,' Emma suggests.



Our favourite burnt orange furniture pieces

Habitat Jetson Chair £150 at Argos 'The Jetson is great for use as an occasional chair as the vibrancy of the orange undertones can aid this social interaction and creativity,' says James from Habitat. Made.com Thea Chair £299 at Next 'The Thea chair in cinnamon velvet, in particular, seamlessly combines a bold burst of colour with a chunky silhouette and practical comfort,' says Ali from MADE.

So go ahead and try adding a statement burnt orange chair into your home and see what it does to enliven your scheme. Otherwise, try some smaller details for now and work your way up.