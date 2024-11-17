IKEA will buy back your old furniture for an extra 25% this month through its BuyBack scheme - here's everything you need to know

IKEA is offering to buy back your old furniture for an extra 25% more this month via its BuyBack scheme, instead of partaking in a traditional Black Friday sale.

The Swedish homeware giant first introduced the BuyBack and Re-sell scheme back in 2021 whereby shoppers could sell back their IKEA products to get in-store credit, making their next purchase more affordable. Products in good condition were then resold in the store’s Re-shop and Re-use section.

If you've been thinking about taking back in the scheme, now is the time to do it as IKEA is running a limited-time offer that means you could get more money for your old IKEA furniture. Between November 21st until 2nd of December 2024, all IKEA family members will receive an extra 25% on top of their normal estimated BuyBack price when selling items back to IKEA.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

How does the BuyBack offer work?

Since the launch of BuyBack and Re-sell, IKEA has bought back furniture to the value of £3.4 million, which has all been given back to customers via gift cards.

The average buyback value of a piece of furniture at IKEA is £53, with an extra 25% from the buyback the average customer would receive £66.25. This is loaded onto an IKEA gift garden that can be used on new items or the Re-shop and Re-use site if you want to stretch your budget further or try out an IKEA hack.

All you have to do is simply get a quote for your item online before taking it to an IKEA store and receiving your gift card. To get the bonus 25%, you must return your item to an IKEA store between 21 November and 2 December.

There are some items that are not eligible for the scheme including beds, sofas/ armchairs, pillows, leather products or electrical items. Check the IKEA website for a full list of non-eligible products. Items that are suitable should be clean and unmodified, in good, resaleable condition, fully functional and assembled when returned.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

‘With the Buyback and Resell offer, it means customers' next IKEA purchase can be more cost-effective, while their used items can find a new home. You bring it back; we buy it back - everyday! It’s one of the many ways we are taking the lead in the transition to a circular economy and enabling the many people to give their used furniture a second or third lease of life,' says a spokesperson for IKEA.

Customers must be an IKEA Family Member to take part. It’s free to sign up and members also receive exclusive offers all year round.

Will you be taking a sustainable approach to shopping this Black Friday?