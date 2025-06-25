One of Habitat’s most converted items - the Dawson Swivel Chair - is finally back in stock after selling out after an appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

It needs little introduction to any homeware obsessive, as there’s no doubt you will have seen this stunning trending swivel chair everywhere this season. Drenched in a rich, cobalt blue in one of the most popular chair styles, this living room seating idea has had the whole Ideal Home office talking.

Combining comfort and style, it’s easy to see why this chair was a sell-out this year. So, if you want to get your hands on one, I suggest you run, don’t walk, to Habitat before it sells out again.

Habitat Dawson Fabric Swivel Chair - Blue £200

Back in February, our editor predicted the Habitat pieces that would sell out from the brand’s latest collection. It’s unsurprising that the Dawson Swivel Chair topped the list. The chair has returned to the shelves as a result of customer demand after the first drop sold out incredibly quickly.

Available in a stunning electric blue and rich charcoal, the Dawson chair makes a beautiful statement piece. But this doesn’t mean it’s not practical. The chair marries practicality and comfort, combining ergonomic design with the comfort of a lounge chair.

Swivel chairs are both cool yet functional, which is what gives this trend such a timeless appeal. But Habitat's is the coolest I've seen, and one of the comfiest, might I add.

The chair was designed as a nod to the Memphis design movement - a playful design style that emerged in the ‘80s and is characterised by bold colours and clashing patterns, which gives the chair its bold, contemporary look.

We first spotted the Dawson Swivel Chair (£200 at Habitat) at a press show back in February.

The fabric is corded, with plump, tufted arms which invite you to sit down and relax. The material is 100% polyester and the fixed seat is filled with a plush foam filling. You can even order a free fabric swatch to check the material is to your liking before you order.

Now, this chair is heavy, weighing around 16.9kg, so I’d recommend deciding where you want to place it before trying to lug it around your living room, especially if you don’t have a glamorous assistant to help.

The chair is expected to sell out again quickly, so I’d suggest checking out now if it has been on your wishlist for a while. However, if you have missed out, don’t worry, I’ve tracked done a few more stunning, similar designs.

IKEA Dyvlinge Swivel Easy Chair - Kelinge Orange £199 at IKEA This IKEA beauty is the closest match to the Dawson Swivel Chair I could find. It's doesn't come in blue, but it is available in a bold orange, rich green and sultry black colourways. Argos Home Teddy Boucle Swivel Chair - Cream Was £240 now £160 at Argos If you prefer a more neutral palette, this chair looks just as good as the Habitat Dawson swivel chair, but in a plush boucle material. Wayfair Bonhomme Upholstered Swivel Accent Chair Was £259.99 now £209.99 at Wayfair The swivel chair matches the Dawson in terms of it's rich blue shade and plush cushions. It will cocoon you comfortable while acting as a statement peice in your living room.

If you’ve been looking for a swivel chair to relax in, the Habitat Dawson Swivel chair is an elite choice, combining comfort and style with ease.