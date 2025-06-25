I’ve been waiting months for this Habitat swivel chair to go back into stock - but act fast, it’s predicted to sell out again
Running, not walking
One of Habitat’s most converted items - the Dawson Swivel Chair - is finally back in stock after selling out after an appearance on ITV’s This Morning.
It needs little introduction to any homeware obsessive, as there’s no doubt you will have seen this stunning trending swivel chair everywhere this season. Drenched in a rich, cobalt blue in one of the most popular chair styles, this living room seating idea has had the whole Ideal Home office talking.
Combining comfort and style, it’s easy to see why this chair was a sell-out this year. So, if you want to get your hands on one, I suggest you run, don’t walk, to Habitat before it sells out again.
Back in February, our editor predicted the Habitat pieces that would sell out from the brand’s latest collection. It’s unsurprising that the Dawson Swivel Chair topped the list. The chair has returned to the shelves as a result of customer demand after the first drop sold out incredibly quickly.
Available in a stunning electric blue and rich charcoal, the Dawson chair makes a beautiful statement piece. But this doesn’t mean it’s not practical. The chair marries practicality and comfort, combining ergonomic design with the comfort of a lounge chair.
Swivel chairs are both cool yet functional, which is what gives this trend such a timeless appeal. But Habitat's is the coolest I've seen, and one of the comfiest, might I add.
The chair was designed as a nod to the Memphis design movement - a playful design style that emerged in the ‘80s and is characterised by bold colours and clashing patterns, which gives the chair its bold, contemporary look.
The fabric is corded, with plump, tufted arms which invite you to sit down and relax. The material is 100% polyester and the fixed seat is filled with a plush foam filling. You can even order a free fabric swatch to check the material is to your liking before you order.
Now, this chair is heavy, weighing around 16.9kg, so I’d recommend deciding where you want to place it before trying to lug it around your living room, especially if you don’t have a glamorous assistant to help.
The chair is expected to sell out again quickly, so I’d suggest checking out now if it has been on your wishlist for a while. However, if you have missed out, don’t worry, I’ve tracked done a few more stunning, similar designs.
If you’ve been looking for a swivel chair to relax in, the Habitat Dawson Swivel chair is an elite choice, combining comfort and style with ease.
