The low-slung furniture trend could be the most relaxing trend of 2025 - it’s also perfect for small spaces

Sit back, relax and get comfy because low-slung furniture is the latest furniture trend we’re seeing everywhere. I’d say sit up and pay attention, but this '70s-inspired trend is all about feeling as comfortable as possible.

When investing in one of the best sofas comfort is certainly key, and low-slung furniture, caricatured by low backs and wide seats, almost feels like sitting in a comfy bed. It’s the most relaxed of this year’s living room trends as we all move towards a more laid-back way of living.

A trend focused on home comfort, the low-slung furniture is encouraging us to prioritise a more leisurely lifestyle.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Why is low-slung furniture trending?

This year, we’ve already seen a rise in the popularity of cosy living rooms , as we opted for curved furniture which gives a warm cocooning feeling. Similarly, low-slung furniture sits closer to the ground than typical furniture which can create more comfortable seating positions.

(Image credit: King Living)

‘Low-slung furniture is trending because it embodies the perfect balance of style and comfort. It creates a grounded, laid-back vibe that resonates with the modern desire for cosy yet design-forward living spaces. This year, people want their homes to feel inviting and effortlessly cool, and low-slung pieces deliver just that,’ comments Monika Puccio, Head Buyer at Sofa Club .

Having your furniture - such as sofas, chairs and beds - close to the floor can make you feel grounded, increasing the levels of comfort in your home.

‘Choosing low-slung furniture helps create a relaxed, welcoming space to retreat to, which is essential after busy days in our modern fast-paced lifestyles,’ says Sebastian Clarke, Senior Designer at King Living.

‘Low-slung furniture brings a grounded, calming aesthetic that aligns with an increased focus on wellness and mindfulness. The low profile opens up spaces, creating a sense of flow and connection, which is ideal for compact or multi-functional rooms. Often crafted with wider, more generous seats, these pieces invite you to sink in and unwind.’

Alongside the style’s wellness benefits, low-slung furniture is also a good choice if you have an open-plan or small living room . This is because its proximity to the ground can make the ceilings feel higher and the room more spacious.

How to style low-slung furniture

When styling your low-slung furniture, the key is to focus on comfort - think of blankets and cushions, as the essence of this trend is all about creating a comfortable living space.

(Image credit: King Living)

‘Layering textures can add depth and an extra layer of cosiness. Add cushions in a range of textures, a throw blanket, and place a rug beneath the piece to add warmth and create a finished look. Enhance the aesthetic with low coffee tables and pouffes for a cohesive effect, and use ambient lighting to create the ultimate cosy space,’ suggests Joana Sadovskaja, Interior Trends Expert at Lovesofas .

Low-slung furniture is often understated due to its height - perfect if you enjoy a space that doesn’t look ‘busy’.

'Low-slung sofas offer sleek, minimalist style that works in both modern and traditional spaces,’ says Sebastian.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

Similarly, a low-level bed creates a minimalist Japandi look which is both relaxing and comfortable. Low-level coffee tables and chairs are less imposing, making a room look more spacious and less cluttered.

Overall this trend is encouraging us to slow down and embrace home comforts. Low-slung furniture is relaxing and sociable - perfect to escape the hassles of modern life.

