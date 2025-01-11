The low-slung furniture trend could be the most relaxing trend of 2025 - it’s also perfect for small spaces
It's time to sit back and relax
Sit back, relax and get comfy because low-slung furniture is the latest furniture trend we’re seeing everywhere. I’d say sit up and pay attention, but this '70s-inspired trend is all about feeling as comfortable as possible.
When investing in one of the best sofas comfort is certainly key, and low-slung furniture, caricatured by low backs and wide seats, almost feels like sitting in a comfy bed. It’s the most relaxed of this year’s living room trends as we all move towards a more laid-back way of living.
A trend focused on home comfort, the low-slung furniture is encouraging us to prioritise a more leisurely lifestyle.
Why is low-slung furniture trending?
This year, we’ve already seen a rise in the popularity of cosy living rooms, as we opted for curved furniture which gives a warm cocooning feeling. Similarly, low-slung furniture sits closer to the ground than typical furniture which can create more comfortable seating positions.
‘Low-slung furniture is trending because it embodies the perfect balance of style and comfort. It creates a grounded, laid-back vibe that resonates with the modern desire for cosy yet design-forward living spaces. This year, people want their homes to feel inviting and effortlessly cool, and low-slung pieces deliver just that,’ comments Monika Puccio, Head Buyer at Sofa Club.
Having your furniture - such as sofas, chairs and beds - close to the floor can make you feel grounded, increasing the levels of comfort in your home.
‘Choosing low-slung furniture helps create a relaxed, welcoming space to retreat to, which is essential after busy days in our modern fast-paced lifestyles,’ says Sebastian Clarke, Senior Designer at King Living.
‘Low-slung furniture brings a grounded, calming aesthetic that aligns with an increased focus on wellness and mindfulness. The low profile opens up spaces, creating a sense of flow and connection, which is ideal for compact or multi-functional rooms. Often crafted with wider, more generous seats, these pieces invite you to sink in and unwind.’
Alongside the style’s wellness benefits, low-slung furniture is also a good choice if you have an open-plan or small living room. This is because its proximity to the ground can make the ceilings feel higher and the room more spacious.
How to style low-slung furniture
When styling your low-slung furniture, the key is to focus on comfort - think of blankets and cushions, as the essence of this trend is all about creating a comfortable living space.
‘Layering textures can add depth and an extra layer of cosiness. Add cushions in a range of textures, a throw blanket, and place a rug beneath the piece to add warmth and create a finished look. Enhance the aesthetic with low coffee tables and pouffes for a cohesive effect, and use ambient lighting to create the ultimate cosy space,’ suggests Joana Sadovskaja, Interior Trends Expert at Lovesofas.
Low-slung furniture is often understated due to its height - perfect if you enjoy a space that doesn’t look ‘busy’.
'Low-slung sofas offer sleek, minimalist style that works in both modern and traditional spaces,’ says Sebastian.
Similarly, a low-level bed creates a minimalist Japandi look which is both relaxing and comfortable. Low-level coffee tables and chairs are less imposing, making a room look more spacious and less cluttered.
Overall this trend is encouraging us to slow down and embrace home comforts. Low-slung furniture is relaxing and sociable - perfect to escape the hassles of modern life.
Shop low-slung furniture
Low-slung sofa's have low backs and deeps seats making them the optimum choice for comfort.
Opt for low-slung accessories such as coffee tables to anchor your furniture and give the room a grounded feel.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
