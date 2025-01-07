The 5 pieces of IKEA furniture to invest in second-hand – some of them have sold for £1000s at auction

IKEA transformed how we buy furniture when it launched its first flatpacks in 1953. Since then it has become synonymous with clever design and affordability. While IKEA made owning a design classic accessible for homes across the world, there are a handful of IKEA pieces that have become so collectable that they can go for £1000s at auction.

We're not talking about the eternally popular BILLY Bookcase or the KLIPPAN sofa here, despite the fact they are both classics that were launched in the 70s. According to IKEA expert at online auction house Auctionet, the best IKEA investment pieces are usually discontinued dating back to the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

'These items are likely not available anymore, or may have only been sold for a short time before being discontinued, rendering them highly sought after because of their rarity,' explains Andreas Seising, IKEA expert at Auctionet told Ideal Home.

The IKEA pieces to invest in

Many of these items can still be picked up when buying furniture second hand, and if you spot one Andreas' advice is to invest now and avoid using any IKEA hacks on it.

'We are likely just at the beginning of a massive price increase on IKEA investment items,' he explains. 'IKEA is highly skilled when it comes to preserving its history, and today you can even visit IKEA museums! Its rich history means the IKEA brand on the secondhand market will only become stronger.'

So which pieces should you keep your eyes peeled for?

1. The CAVELLI Chair

'Among IKEA's vast collection, there is one specific armchair considered the company's holy grail, and that is Bengt Ruda's CAVELLI. Only a few units were produced back in 1958, and most recently, one sold for over £10,000!' says Andreas.

In fact, a Bengt Ruda CAVELLI sold on Auctionet in November 2024 for that eye-watering price tag.

2. The Vilbert Chair

This particular chair was removed from the IKEA catalogue back in the 90s because it was almost impossible to sit on. It's rumoured to have only sold 3,000 units and was removed from the catalogue within a year.

However, Andreas explains that this rarity has made the VILBERT Chair worth around £2,000 second-hand.

3. The IMPALA Sofa

This sofa was designed in 1972 a few years before the cult KLIPPAN sofa. Andreas explains that IKEA's founder had predicted it would 'too difficult to manufacture and unsellable'. It proved him wrong for a few years but was retired from the collection.

'It fell into obscurity, costing a couple hundred pounds, when it occasionally appeared at auctions. However, recently, a well-maintained example was sold for over £2,000,' says Andreas.

This style of sofa and armchair is having a bit of a comeback with Habitat introducing the Scoop Chair for it's 60th anniversary collection, inspired by its own archives.

4. The TELEGONO Lamp

This entry into the list isn't strictly furniture, but the TELEGONO lamp was IKEA's first ever lighting offering. Launching in the 1970 IKEA catalogue it was designed by renowned Italian architect and industrial designer Vico Magistretti.

'In recent years, prices for this unique lamp have quadrupled and even quintupled. Well-maintained examples are hard to find,' explains Andreas. One of these lamps sold for £400 on Auctionet in January.

The colour and curved design are not miles away from the Varmblixt lamp that was launched in 2023 and was designed by Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis.

5. The PS Sofa

The PS collection which launched in the mid-1990s is evidence that it's worth keeping an eye on current IKEA collection for future investments pieces.

'It featured a range of products that were perhaps a bit more exclusive, with great care given to the selection. The concept was successful, and many models have seen a sharp rise in price in recent years. Nike Karlsson's sofa from 2012 has a record auction price of £1,000,' explains Andreas. 'Not bad for an IKEA piece that is so young.'

So next time your second hand shopping or clearing out a loft keep your eyes peeled for one of these hidden IKEA gems.