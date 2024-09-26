10 Bedroom window treatment ideas - from curtains to blinds and everything in between

If you're looking to give your bedroom a revamp and are now in the midst of searching for bedroom window treatment ideas, you have definitely come to the right place. From bedroom curtain ideas to bedroom blind ideas and even bedroom shutter ideas, we've got them all here in one place so you can easily select which option is best for dressing your windows.

Finding the perfect bedroom window treatment idea for your space is one of the quickest and easiest ways to give your bedroom a new look, especially if you have all the fittings and fixtures in place already. But we understand what a minefield researching bedroom window treatment ideas can be, which is why we've done the work for you!

Below you'll find our top ten bedroom window covering ideas, plus we've spoken to three industry experts to get their thoughts and ideas too, so you know you've got the most trustworthy advice. Read on to discover all the ways you can give your bedroom a new feel, with these bedroom window treatment ideas.

Bedroom window treatment ideas

Before you select your perfect bedroom window treatment, you'll need to think about what will work best for your space and your home.

‘Any bedroom window treatment you choose will depend on the types of windows in your house,' says experienced interiors stylist, Alison Davidson of Alison Adding Style. ‘We all want dramatic floor-length curtains in a beautiful design, or flowing voiles moving with the breeze, but the reality is, they don’t work in a lot of British homes.’

And Alison is right. While the boutique-hotel look of thick, full-length curtains is certainly lust-worthy, if you have a small bedroom, or if you have big, bulky radiators under your windows, curtains might not be the best choice for you.

‘Full length curtains work well in a larger room where there is room to open and close them without having to move furniture, or knock things over, but often radiators are placed underneath windows, so pulling curtains over them may block the heat,' explains Alison.

But there are plenty of other options for your bedroom windows, from designer roman blinds to smart venetian blinds and even fitted shutters, so you can still achieve a stunning interior.

Here we explain how...

1. Frame your view with curtains

If you're lucky enough to have a bedroom window that looks over a lovely view, whether of your own garden or maybe the countryside or coast, and are wondering how to dress a window, use curtains as a way to enhance the view.

Molly Freshwater, co-founder and creative director at Secret Linen Store advises, 'Think of the window as a picture, the curtains are a frame for your view. Choose a colour that goes with your decoration and the view too.'

Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at Kelling Designs agrees, but adds not to make the room feel too busy with a heavily patterned pair.

'I always opt for neutral curtains if there's a lot of colour and pattern in the room already. Not only does this help to balance the scheme, but if you have spectacular views out the window, then this will allow them to flow into the room making the room feel a lot larger.'

2. Keep it simple with shutters

Shutters are a great example of a bedroom window treatment idea, and are available in a huge variety of designs and colours. They are great for giving real flexibility when it comes to controlling privacy and light levels, plus they are better for family members with allergies, as they won't harbour as much dust as curtains or fabric blinds.

Whether you go for full shutters (these are solid and when closed will let in no light at all) or plantation shutters (these are more common type of shutter, with the slats that move to control the light levels) or even a combination of both, they look great inside your bedroom, and from the outside too.

If you're looking for ways to make your house look expensive, shutters are a great option for increasing the kerb appeal, so not only are you solving your bedroom window treatment idea, but you'll be potentially raising your home's value too.

3. Fall in love with linen

For bedrooms that don't need to worry about the privacy factor, hanging light, linen curtains could bring a casual and laid-back feel to your space.

Molly explains, 'If you're going for a relaxed, airy feel, 100% linen curtains are a fantastic and super stylish choice.'

'Their sheer, light fabric gives you a breezy relaxed window, creating a soft and natural look, perfect for a minimalist or bohemian bedroom, but one that will go with pretty much any style from Coastal to City apartment. If you want more privacy and some light control without going too dark, lined linen curtains are ideal. These add structure and texture while still letting some natural light filter through.'

Light-weight linen curtains can also be used as a room divider idea. If you have children that share a bedroom, you could easily match their window dressing to the room divider, as curtains work so well for zoning space within the room. You don't have to spend a fortune on them either, you can pick up a pair of linen curtains starting at £45 at Dunelm.

4. Be bold with blinds

If you're looking to add pattern to your bedroom, a roman blind could be a good call as your bedroom window treatment of choice.

Alison advices, 'If you have windows that finish at sill height, individual roman blinds at each window will give a modern look and it means you can dress the windowsill with accessories. Roman blinds are a great way to add pattern or colour to your room scheme and use less fabric than curtains if you are looking for budget bedroom ideas.'

Roman blinds are available to buy off the peg, in a bespoke size, or if you'd rather learn how to make a roman blind, you could get handy and not only make your own, but sew cushion covers or a bed quilt to match.

5. Ensure a good nights sleep with blackouts

With sleep being the number one activity taking place in the bedroom, it's important that our bedroom window treatment choice support it. While some of us like to be woken naturally with the rising of the sun, others don't want to be disturbed by the light at all, especially if your work pattern includes night shifts.

Therefore, window treatments that block out the light, are a great choice for bedroom windows. Alison comments, 'If you struggle to sleep, think about black-out blinds or curtains in the bedroom', while Molly adds, 'for complete darkness, particularly in summer when early sunrises are not welcome at weekends, blackout curtains are the way to go.'

'These not only block out sunlight but also help insulate against outdoor noise, and make your room feel cosy and private.'

6. Create grandeur with drapes

Curtains, (or drapes as they are often referred to in the US) can quite often be the final flourish that turns a bedroom into something amazing. Not only do they make a room feel cosy (especially if you choose thermal curtains), they make it feel complete and coordinated too.

Start by thinking about the fabric of your curtains. Emma advises, 'When it comes to choosing curtains for the bedroom, your first consideration should always be fabric choice as the material will be the dictator to how well your curtains function and last. If the fabric is too heavy then they won't fold nicely when drawn, too light they won't hang correctly at all.'

Even if you have several windows of different sizes and heights, you can still opt for curtains, as Emma goes on to explain. 'If you have windows at various heights, then I'd always use curtains to give the illusion of space. For the higher windows, take your curtains right to the ceiling as this will make the room feel taller and make the most of the ceiling height.'

'For lower windows, fit the curtain rail above the window leaving the wall above exposed as this will help balance the space and give a sense of grandeur.'

7. Go for a venetian vibe

If your bedroom windows are on the small side, a great bedroom window treatment idea, is to opt for venetian blinds. They'll take up much less space than shutters or curtains and come in such a huge range of colours and materials, you can easily find one to suit your space.

Heralded mainly for their flexibility when controlling light and privacy levels, Alison explains, 'An alternative bedroom window treatment, is wooden venetian blinds. These are great for privacy as they can be opened to let in light but without exposing the room, and give a contemporary feel.'

While wood is a popular material to use for venetian blinds, they are also available in metal and plastic finishes and in any colour you can think of. You can also look to get venetian blinds that actually fit inside the window, however this would mean looking into replacement windows, which might be a bigger job than you wanted to sign up for.

8. Lean into layers

For bedrooms than can take a lot of texture and fabric, you could opt to double up on your bedroom window treatments, and layer a couple of options.

Alison suggests, 'If you have a combination of full length and shorter windows, full-length curtains and roman blinds are a good idea, but choose the same fabric or a complementary fabric for a balanced look.'

Molly also suggests choosing layers for your bedroom window treatment. 'A layered bedroom window can look great. Either attach two simple curtain poles to your window, and adorn with layers of linen drapes, or go for a blind that fits into the window paired with curtains to frame it.'

Roller blinds also pair really well with curtains, and are quick and easy to fit, so if you're looking to hang a roller blind like a pro, we can guide you through that too.

9. Plump for a pelmet

While admittedly a pelmet might conjure thoughts of your grandparents house, or a dated B&B, these days they are a chic and sophisticated choice for a bedroom window treatment idea, as well as a great way to make your bedroom curtains look expensive. If you're choosing to opt for curtains in your bedroom, Emma says, 'You should always consider a pelmet too, as they offer an extra level of detail to your window dressing, whilst providing a practical way to hide unsightly curtain poles and fixtures.'

'The decorative boards are often upholstered and are fixed to the top of the window, giving a seamless and clean look. If you have a neutral design scheme, you can bring colour, personality and charm to the space and your window dressings with a pelmet in a shapely design or bold, patterned fabric with an interesting trim.'

'If you have bold curtains and want to add a bit of muted simplicity, then opting for a complementary neutral fabric and trims for your pelmet would work well, sticking to a more muted shape too. However, if you are bold and daring, then why not use the same bold fabric on the pelmet as your curtains, or opt for a contrasting design to really make your window dressings sing?'

10. Revel with a roller blind

Finally, you can't go wrong with a simple roller blind over your bedroom window. Perhaps the best idea for small bedroom decorating ideas on a budget, you can pick up a roller blind for under £10 and have it fitted in under an hour yourself. Blinds2Go have a huge range to choose from that you can either permanently fix in place or you the drill-free twist and fix fitting.

Although modest in price, a roller blind is still a great choice if you want to control light levels and will make the most of daylight as well as views, when opened.

They also come in a variety of colours and patterns and are a great way to bring some fun to a space, especially in a kids room. You can even get them on a motor, meaning you won't need a manual chain to control them, which could be a safer option for kids or the elderly.

Whatever bedroom window treatment idea you go for, there is flexibility in most and an option to suit all budgets too.

FAQS

Should I put curtains or blinds in my bedroom?

Most of us will probably choose either curtains or blinds for our bedroom window treatment, but what if you're having a hard time choosing between them? We asked the experts to share their opinions and it seems while they really do see the benefit in both, curtains might just pip the post.

Emma advises, 'The choice between curtains and blinds for a bedroom really depends on personal preference, the look you want to achieve and functionality (including privacy and blocking out daylight at night).'

'Curtains offer a softer, classic feel whilst also bringing warmth and texture to the bedroom - especially if you use heavier fabrics that can help block out light and provide insulation. They can also add to the overall decor of the room depending on the colour, patterns and style you choose.'

'On the other hand, blinds offer a more modern look and can provide more precise control over light and privacy. They can be easier to clean and can work better in bedrooms where space is at a premium due to their more slimline profile.'

'However, if like me, you're someone who needs complete darkness for sleeping, then choosing blackout or properly lined curtains will be the best choice.'

Molly comments that this a question that is forever being thrown at her too.

'Curtains or blinds? This is a question that I get asked often. It’s always a predicament when dressing a room and making the finishing touches.'

'When deciding between curtains or blinds for your bedroom, I say that curtains are often the better option, especially if warmth and controlling the light are your priorities. Curtains can insulate your bedroom, helping to keep the heat in during colder months and block out light more effectively than blinds, especially when lined or blackout curtains are used.'

'Beyond practicality, curtains in fabulous fabrics and tempting textures can dramatically change and create mood in your room. Fabrics like linen or heavy cotton add depth and sophistication, making your bedroom feel cozy and well-finished. The right curtains serve as both a functional necessity and a design feature, adding warmth, texture, and style that blinds simply can't compete with.'

'Blinds are great , and have their place, but I'm a textile person and if I say if you can have more fabrics in a room, then why not!'

What are the most popular window dressings for bedrooms?

The most popular types of window dressings for bedrooms, does vary depending on the type, age and era of home you live in.

However, there is no denying that curtains remain a fairly popular choice for bedroom window dressings, and work well in a multitude of homes.

Emma explains, 'Curtains remain a timeless staple in interior design, offering a blend of functionality and the opportunity to add a design-led finishing touch. In the bedroom, they are a versatile option that complements both modern and traditional aesthetics, and aside from the beauty and impact they can add, are popular for enhancing privacy, controlling natural light and even improving acoustics in a room.'

But it seems while curtains are a popular bedroom window treatment idea, it's their length that needs to be thought of the most.

Alison comments, 'Short curtains tend to look old-fashioned but will work if you live in a cottage.'

So, you will be opting for curtains or is there another type of bedroom window treatment you'll be choosing this autumn?