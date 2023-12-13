Are you burning your cut poinsettia stems? According to experts you really should be
This unconventional hack can make your cut poinsettia flowers last for up to 3 weeks
Poinsettia has become one of the symbols of the Christmas season. And while most opt for a potted plant, this red-flowered beauty can just as well be dotted around the house by cutting off stems from your plant and popping them in vases. The only problem is that this way the flower’s longevity dwindles. But not with this unconventional hack that burns the poinsettia stems to prolong its fresh-looking appearance by weeks.
Cut poinsettia flowers, whether as single stems or made into more elaborate flower arrangements, are the perfect budget Christmas decorating idea. And surprisingly enough, burning the ends of their stems is the top cut poinsettia care tip.
We first came across this hack on Instagram, courtesy of Carmen Johnston (@carmenjohnstongardens) and in all honesty, we were somewhat shocked to have it confirmed by other flower experts too. But apparently, the best thing you can do for your poinsettia is to burn them.
Cut poinsettia burning hack
Once you’ve figured out how to make your poinsettia turn red, you can enjoy your scarlet blooms all over the house by cutting a few stems and putting them in water. But first, give the ends a little torch as Carmen recommends.
‘Fill your bud vases with poinsettias. Cut a bract and sear the end with a lighter for 3-5 seconds, then place in water. Enjoy for 2-3 weeks,’ she recommends.
A post shared by Carmen Johnston Gardens (@carmenjohnstongardens)
A photo posted by on
That’s right. This trick can make your cut poinsettia last for up to 3 weeks. How is that possible, you ask?
‘This effortless hack is great for prolonging the life of your beautiful poinsettia flowers,’ confirms David Denyer, flower expert at Eflorist. ‘As part of the Euphorbiaceae family, these blooms have sap, and sealing the stems prevents any sticky leakage into the water.’
Millie Durbak, brand manager at Prestige Flowers, adds, ‘Burning the stem can theoretically boost water uptake and delay wilting. The idea behind stem burning is to encourage water absorption by opening up the vascular system of the plant.’
But there are other ways to keep your poinsettia looking its best for longer in case you want to skip on burning your plant or pair this technique with additional measures.
‘Our top recommendations to maintain the fresh appearance of poinsettias include keeping them away from radiators (optimal temperatures are 15-22 degrees), avoiding draughts, steering clear of direct sunlight, misting the poinsettia if the heating is on frequently, and for an extra boost, try dipping the stems in boiling water followed by cold to seal them. Trust us, your poinsettias will thank you,’ David says as he reveals another surprising method.
Things like these never cease to amaze us!
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
How to make a guest room feel like a hotel - 8 ways to instantly add five-star luxury to your spare room
Warning: your guests might not want to leave
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is a moon garden? How to recreate the dreamy planting trend at home
The moon garden is a VBD at the moment, and experts say it's easy to create your own
By Kayleigh Dray
-
8 easy things to declutter before 2024 if you want to start the new year in a calm space
Start the new year as you mean to go on with this list of easy things to declutter
By Kayleigh Dray
-
You've been hanging your Christmas tree lights all wrong – this viral TikTok hack is the secret to a twinkling masterpiece
Fancy a merrier and brighter display? Try this Christmas tree lights
By Kayleigh Dray
-
The Christmas tree trend celebrities are going wild for this year – Stacey Dooley included
The fun and eclectic Christmas tree look is the biggest high-profile festive trends of the season
By Sara Hesikova
-
This Instagrammer just demonstrated how to make the perfect bows like a pro – and nail the Christmas tree bow trend
How to make perfect bows for your Christmas tree like a pro with this easy hack
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to hang stockings in your home - including the best approach if you don’t have a fireplace
Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without stockings
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Katie Piper's glam Christmas tree uses this smart faux foliage technique for a stunning maximalist look
Katie Piper's glam Christmas tree is festive goals, quite frankly
By Kayleigh Dray
-
The best small Christmas tree ideas to make a big impact in every corner of your home
Whether it's in a hallway or kitchen small Christmas tree ideas are the perfect mini-festive decoration
By Jennifer Morgan
-
Fearne Cotton's under-the-sea Christmas tree is an unexpected breakout trend – experts are calling it 'brave' and 'creative'
We're obsessed with the mermaid-core look of Fearne Cotton's Christmas tree – and so is the high street
By Sara Hesikova
-
How often should I water a Christmas tree? What the experts advise to do over the festive period
Don’t let your Christmas tree go thirsty
By Lauren Bradbury