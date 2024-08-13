Trends come and go, but this is how to give the prairie style look timeless appeal
Prairie style is trending, but if you get the styling right this isn't just a flash-in-the-pan look
The prairie look is a sophisticated spin on the western or 'cowboy-inspired' trends that are flooding the high street and our social media feeds at the moment. You won't find a single bright pink cowboy boot or lasso motif here, instead, this home decor trend feels light-airy and has all the markings of a look that isn't going to date quickly.
Contrasting warm-toned wooden furniture and woven accessories with minimalist
architecture is a key trait of this mid-century-inspired look. It is a trend where you want to invest in a couple of key well-made pieces of furniture, and then sprinkle in a piece of art, a vase or a basket you've picked up on holiday.
To help you curate your own prairie-inspired look that will last we've asked interior stylist Charlotte Boyd to share her top tips.
1. Be inspired by nature
For this look let the wild prairie landscape be the starting point for both your colour scheme and the textures you use. Combine cool cactus green with warm earthy neutrals, dusky sunset tones and night sky blue.
Wooden furniture and floors, soft leather sofas and sisal and jute rugs will add a rustic element. Add depth to a muted sandy colour palette with a rustic tan leather sofa. Look for
boxy shapes and soften with tactile, fringed neutral cushions.
2. Let there be light
Prairie-style rooms are as open and light-filled as the landscape itself. Stick to pale stone hues or off-white for the walls, adding blocks of rich colour with abstract artwork or textured wall hangings.
Avoid heavy curtains and choose delicate sheer fabrics to hang at the window, to gently filter the light
3. Pick perfect patterns
Add colour and interest by layering up simple striped and Aztec-inspired rugs over wood or tiled floors, while geometric throws and woven cushions add interest to beds and sofas. Artisan-style embroidered cushions in block patterns will bring a handcrafted look to plain upholstery and bed linen.
4. Try modern shapes
Contrast artisan-inspired fabrics with contemporary boxy sofas and midcentury-style chairs,
tables and beds to create a modern rustic feel. Wood finishes are key to this look as they add an organic feel, but the furniture shapes are pared-back and functional without unnecessary embellishments.
5. Add surprise details
Use a mix of natural woven, worn and carved textures to add depth to a pale neutral space, finishing with a pop of bold colour for a contemporary twist.
Choose textiles with a handcrafted feel, such as geometric patchwork quilts and embroidered cushions.
Get the prairie look
Charlotte Boyd is a freelance interiors writer and stylist, who has been creating content for some of the top interiors magazines, and brands for over 20 years. She regularly writes for ideal Home as well as producing and styling photoshoots for brands such as Villa Nova and Victoria Carpets. Charlotte is passionate about inspiring people to shop for and decorate their homes in a way that beings them joy.
