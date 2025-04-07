The striped vase trend will instantly elevate any room scheme, and these high-street brands are leading the charge
Get on board with the striped vase trend...
The striped vase trend is the latest addition to the craze for striped interiors, and we are here for it!
Every brand seems to have released its own take on this home decor trend, ranging from small petite bud vases to impressive curvy designs – meaning that there's a design to suit every home and style.
'Stripes have had a real resurgence in interiors recently. They offer a balance of classic charm and contemporary style, which makes them really versatile,' says Jake Doney, Design Manager at Captivate Brands – who has produced products for Cath Kidston and Mary Berry. 'We’re seeing people become more confident with pattern, and striped vases or jugs are a great way to dip into the trend.'
Shop the trend
This black and cream vase would be perfect for a more modernist interior – we love it's quirky silhouette.
Take stripes to the next level with a striped vase with a curved silhouette. It is available in this beautiful green as well as mustard, rust and pink.
With a hand-finished style, this vase channels vintage charm. It can be used as both as a jug or for displaying flowers.
An Instagram favourite, this vase is one of John Lewis's bestselling products. Truly timeless, it'll shine no matter the season.
Although the must-loved Holly Willoughby's vase is now out of stock, this design brings the same pop of pink – perfect for long-stemmed blooms.
Why are striped vases trending?
The striped vase trend is the natural continuation of the striped upholstery and striped lamp trend.
'Stripes are currently proving popular in interior design because they offer a perfect balance of boldness and versatility. The clean, graphic lines add a striking visual element to a space, making the striped vase trend ideal for both modern living rooms and classic interiors,' says Lena Gierasinska, head of product & displays at Barker and Stonehouse.
Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village, adds: 'Hand-painted striped vases are the perfect way to easily, yet effectively, update the home, whether displayed on a coffee table, sideboard or open shelving, adding instant visual interest to any space.'
It's no surprise then that celebrities have been seen championing the stripe trend. Names include Amanda Holden, who used stripes in a bedroom makeover for her daughter, and Holly Willoughby, who shared a beautiful floral bouquet displayed in a beautiful pink-striped jug vase from M&S on Instagram.
Accessories are a great way to experiment with trends as they are cost-effective and don't require a big investment of time – like wallpaper ideas.
'The striped vase trend also aligns with the growing appreciation for statement accessories that inject personality into a room without requiring a full overhaul. Whether styled with fresh flowers or displayed as sculptural pieces, striped vases make a confident yet effortless design statement,' adds Lena Gierasinska, head of product & displays at Barker and Stonehouse.
Should I buy a striped vase?
There is a striped vase for every space – whether modern minimalist or full-on cottagecore.
'Black-and-white stripes create a timeless, high-contrast look, while softer, hand-painted stripes in muted tones bring an artisanal, organic feel,' says Lena Gierasinska, head of product & displays at Barker and Stonehouse.
While stripes are a prominent design trend for 2025, they are also timeless and unlikely to ever go out of style – especially when used across accessories. If you want evidence for the longevity of stripes, look to Cornishware, designed in 1923 and just as popular over 100 years later.
How to style striped vases
'When it comes to styling, I recommend letting the stripes speak for themselves. Pair them with simple, single-variety flowers, dry flowers or fresh greenery to keep things balanced. They also work well displayed with other ceramics in complementary tones or as a standalone statement piece on a shelf, dining table, or windowsill. Striped pieces add just the right touch of personality, and their clean lines can instantly refresh a space,' says Jake Doney, design manager at Captivate Brands.
However, if you are a signed-up stripe lover, then why not add a stripe vase or two to a stripe-drenched interior?
Stripes are one of those looks that never really goes out of fashion, so think of a new vase as a timeless investment more than a trend.
Holly is one of Ideal Home’s content editors. Starting her career in 2018 as a feature writer and sub-editor for Period Living magazine, she has continued this role also adding regular features for Country Homes & Interiors and the Ideal Home website to her roster. Holly has a passion for traditional and country-inspired interiors – especially kitchen design – and is happiest when exploring the countryside and hills of the Lake District. A keen gardener, she is a strong believer that you can never have too many houseplants.
