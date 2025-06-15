Boho patios are trending on Pinterest, and it’s easy to see why – this beautiful, eclectic look is so easy to achieve

Boho patios are the summer’s hottest trend, and it’s easy to see why this effortlessly eclectic style has captured our hearts.

Boho garden ideas are topping the most popular garden trends this year, as a favour towards sun-soaked styles increases. Relaxed and full of character, boho gardens have a holiday vibe that makes your garden feel like your favourite resort.

Currently trending on Pinterest , with searches for 'boho patio up 75%', boho patios are one of the easiest trends to achieve and one that has longevity, too. It’s relaxed, it’s cool, and this is how you get the look.

What are boho patios?

There are plenty of sun-soaked styles, such as French courtyard gardens and Greek style gardens to sink your teeth into, but what sets boho patio apart is its relaxed, eclectic look.

Where French courtyard gardens have a more structured and rigid style, boho patios have more give to allow your creativity to run wild.

‘The hallmark features include an eclectic mix of textures and materials—think layered outdoor rugs, plenty of seating, oversized cushions, and decorative ceramics. These are paired with plants, ambient lighting such as lanterns or fairy lights, and characterful accessories. The look is colourful, informal and intentionally unpolished, which is exactly what gives it its soulful charm,’ says Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product & Displays at Barker and Stonehouse .

‘The versatility of this style means that it is very much a timeless trend. The bohemian ethos celebrates freedom and self-expression, which never truly go out of fashion. Its adaptability means it can evolve with personal taste and lifestyle changes, making it a long-lasting choice for outdoor spaces.’

How to get the look

Styling a boho courtyard garden requires a little boldness on your part. Don’t be afraid to mix patterns, textures and colours to create a playful style.

‘To create a boho courtyard garden, focus on designing your space in layers to create a cosy effect,’ says Mark Holloway, garden design expert and founder of Holloways of Ludlow .

‘Start by layering your space with rugs, soft throws, cushions and plush seating. Next, add layers at eye level such as greenery, plants and outdoor lanterns. The final layer should include pieces above eye level. Think string lights, hanging planters, wall art or mirrors.

‘Focus on mixing colours, patterns, styles and textures to create your boho style that reflects your personality.’

You don’t have to worry about having perfectly manicured grass or flower beds, either, as a wildlife garden or shaggy lawn style is far better suited to this trend. In a patio specifically, create your layers of blooms via a vertical planter (such as this stunning soft pink planter, £69.99 at Wayfair ).

Garden lighting is another key part of this trend, so opt for festoon lights (such as these classic warm white festoon lamps, £35 at Argos ) and pair with lanterns (such as this Habitat rattan solar lamp, £18 at Argos ). For an authentic look, choose rattan garden furniture .

Get the look

Boho style is one of those timless looks that will never go out of style, and it's unlike boho patios will be the exception - will you be giving it a try?