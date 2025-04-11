Stripes have got a bold new look – here’s how to make the trend work in your home, according to interior experts

It’s no secret that stripes have always been a timeless motif. They’re one of those design ideas that offer an instantly classic feel to any room. But, the rising influence of maximalist styles this year has influenced how we’re using stripes in the home for 2025, and they're going abstract.

Like many home decor trends we’re seeing this year, the hot new twist on stripes is characterised by a fresh and playful energy. The uniformity we expect to see in ticking or deckchair stripes has been replaced with bold colours, big brush strokes, and a fluid sense of movement that turns this steady pattern into an abstract feature.

Whether you decide to get the look through a ready-made wallpaper, or decide to take a DIY approach and paint stripes on a wall , this new trend is all about embracing imperfection.

Unique, abstract stripes are in, but are they here to stay? We asked the experts whether you should give this bold new look a try.

Using abstract stripes in the home

‘A stripe is a classic pattern, but the imperfect nature of hand-painted stripes lends a modern twist. Bold paint stripes evoke a sense of dynamism and freshness in a time when people are seeking unique ways to personalise their homes,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village .

More and more people are seeking ways to add a touch of personality into their interior schemes, and abstract stripes seem to be a popular way to get the look. And with an emphasis on quirky lines means there’s no pressure surrounding the look. ‘This trend embraces creativity and experimentation with colour, with graphic paint applications offering an easy and effective way to harness the look,’ confirms Helen Shaw, director of marketing at Benjamin Moore .

(Image credit: Furniture village)

It’s official – the experts seem to love the look. And our very own furniture expert and Room Decor Content Editor, Sara Hesikova, is also a fan. ‘Stripes are a timeless pattern that we all love and come back to time and time again. So it’s only natural that homeowners and designers alike would put a more creative spin on the classic motif,’ says Sara.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Want to give the look a go? Follow this advice to ensure your stripes look chic, not chaotic.

1. Start small

Ease yourself into the look by first incorporating abstract stripes into your scheme through accessories. ‘Incorporating this trend successfully hinges on finding a balance that maintains visual interest without overwhelming the space,’ says Shelley, ‘start small by using the pattern on a single accent piece, like a rug.’ This allows you to test the look before totally transforming your space.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Or, if you do want to take the trend straight to the walls, test it in smaller areas. ‘To ease into this look, try a relaxed painterly approach in small areas to add a pop of personality. Choosing unexpected areas such as a wall return or skirting add interest without clutter,’ suggests Helen.

2. Choose the right colour

When it comes to standout trends like this, colour scheme is everything, so make sure you pick the right shades. ‘Bold colours are popular for the immediate impact and nostalgic, playful feel they offer,’ says Helen. Don’t be afraid to emulate this feeling.

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

Try a tonal look, pairing a bright magenta pink with a softer shade for a modern take on the look. Or, for something more eclectic, try mixing greens, pinks and blues together as colour combinations.

3. Strike a balance

‘To avoid chaos, it's essential to balance the boldness of stripes with neutral or subdued elements,’ says Shelley. ‘Using muted tones on other surfaces like furniture or flooring can create a harmonious environment, while ensuring that the stripes remain the focal point.’

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

While some schemes may benefit from carrying stripes through to the furniture, keeping the rest of the room simple makes for a great contrast between the statement stripes and softer details. Consider using organic textures and clean lines elsewhere in the room for a stylised look.

4. Have fun with the look

Remember, this trend is all about embracing personality and imperfection. So have fun with it! And don’t be afraid to unleash your creativity. For a playful approach, consider painting your own stripes on the walls as a creative paint idea. ‘Hand-painting chunky cabana-style bands on the diagonal will elongate a room’s proportions,’ suggests Helen.

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Or, experiment with clashing patterns to offset the stripes. ‘Mixing and matching patterns in an eclectic way feeds into the charm of the playful look,’ Helen adds.

Get the look

So it seems that abstract stripes are here to stay. And with many different ways to emulate the look, this trend can work for you no matter your taste. Will you put a bold spin on stripes in your home?