Cow print is the fashion-forward alternative to the stripe trend – how to style the look at home

There’s one pattern that I'm seeing everywhere right now, and that is cowprint - or more specifically, cowhide. Having already taken the animal print crown from leopard, the trend is not stopping there as it could be ousting stripes as this year’s top home decor trend .

Like most trends, the cowprint resurgence began on the runways with collections by Dior and Roberto Cavalli wowing audiences and trickling down into our wardrobes. Not that cowprint is a new idea, of course. You probably remember it being a huge part of cowboycore styles last year.

But this year’s cow print is more elegant. Rather than a comical black and white splodge print, it has a natural, boho-inspired look which is more mature. And this grown-up style is what could be replacing stripes as the ‘it’ trend this summer.

Why is cow print trending?

‘Cow print is trending in homeware and interiors because it taps into our collective desire for playful, statement-making patterns that still feel approachable,' says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys .

'Unlike more traditional animal prints, cow print offers a softer, more organic look that instantly adds character to a space. It’s a nod to both rustic charm and contemporary cool, making it incredibly versatile for different styles—from modern farmhouses to urban apartments.’

What’s great about cow print is how it allows you to embrace a more playful look at home, without being overwhelming or busy. Cow print is characterised by shades of white, cream, brown and black, creating an overall look that is subtle but fun.

Here is where it has the edge over stripes. Stripes have plenty of visual interest, so they can be used to create a striking, bold look. By contrast, cow print is more subtle and textured, making it a better choice for neutral colour schemes . But that’s not to say you can expect to say goodbye to stripes.

‘It certainly looks like cowprint is overtaking stripes in popularity. It's a nod to the western cowboy core motif that only seems to be growing. That being said, we don't expect stripes to disappear completely from interior design briefs, the eye trickery that comes from vertical lines is too important to forget about completely,’ confirms Scott Jones, an interior specialist with Fab Home .

Victoria agrees, stating ‘While stripes will always have a place as a classic, cow print brings a sense of fun and surprise that resonates with today’s trendsetters. It’s bold without being overwhelming, and it offers a fresh alternative for those looking to break away from more predictable patterns.’

Cow print is also easy to style because of its neutral palette. As a rug, it pairs well with leather sofas and wooden coffee tables, really playing into prairie style . It can also be used to anchor brighter colours in your space, such as bold prints, bright bedding or furniture, giving it a contemporary edge.

‘I believe it has the potential to become a timeless accent when used thoughtfully. Its roots in classic Americana give it a sense of familiarity, while its boldness keeps it feeling fresh. Like any trend, the key to longevity is moderation—incorporating cow print in small doses, such as a statement rug or a couple of accent pillows, ensures it remains stylish for years to come rather than feeling like a fleeting fad,’ says Victoria.

What do you prefer - stripes or cow print?