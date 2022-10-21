Style your home on a shoestring with Wayfair’s Way Day discounts

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Christmas is on the horizon, and there’s no better time to refresh the look of your home ready for guests. Luckily, Way Day, Wayfair’s big sale is back for the second time this year.

Launching on October 26th until October 27th (23:59 GMT) – Way Day will offer massive discounts across Wayfair’s broad selection of furniture, lighting, decor, outdoor and more. Not only will there be non-stop discounts on a broad range of items across Wayfair.co.uk, but there’s free delivery* on everything too!

As the go-to place for everything home, at Wayfair you’ll find all the elements you need to revamp your home, from furniture to flooring, lighting to accessories in a huge range of styles to suit every taste. With sofas from £379, coffee tables from £69 and floor and table lamps from just £39, there’s no better time to treat your home to a mini makeover.

And so to bed

(Image credit: Wayfair)

If your bedroom or guest room are feeling a little lacklustre, then make the most of the huge Way Day discounts to give it a makeover. With bargains to be had on bedroom furniture, consider investing in a new bed, such as the Emilia upholstered bed frame which is now £274.99 (opens in new tab).

If you’re short on space look for designs with built-in storage in the form of divan drawers or a lift-up ottoman style, perfect for storing out-of-season clothes and bedding.

Even if you’re not looking to replace your furniture, simple switches, such as a beautiful new set of bed linen or a soft bedside rug, can make your bedroom or guest room feel cosier for the winter months ahead.

Sofa, so good

As the place you’re most likely to spend time in over winter, your living room needs to feel warm and welcoming. A spacious sofa that can accommodate all the family is a must.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Layer it up with snuggly throws and squishy cushions, perfect for curling up with whilst watching the TV. For maximum flexibility, look for stylish sofa beds which can accommodate overnight guests during the festive season and beyond.

Wayfair has some great deals on sofa beds in their WayDay sale, so you can pick up a stylish sofa such as the Altra Furniture 3 seater Clic Clac sofa bed (opens in new tab) for a snip at £369.99. As well as getting the furniture right, consider adding a focal point rug to soften up hard flooring and create glowing pools of warm light with a combination of statement table lamps and floor lamps.

Dine in style

Nothing is nicer than gathering friends and family around for a cosy supper on a winter’s evening. If you’re thinking about buying a new dining table in time for Christmas, consider choosing a circular design, which can accommodate plenty of diners without anyone having to deal with awkwardly placed table legs.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Wayfair has some gorgeous designs in their Way Day sale that will give your dining room the ‘wow’-factor. If you have a traditional oblong or square dining table, consider adding a bench seat, instead of chairs, on one side – they’re ideal for fitting all the kids on at family get-togethers.

Whether you have a dedicated dining room or prefer to dine in the kitchen, a sideboard is a must-have addition. They’ve had a resurgence in popularity of late and they are perfect for keeping all your tableware, cutlery and glasses neatly stored and close to hand, as well as offering a useful extra surface for serving food or drink from.

Explore a wealth of homeware bargains in Wayfair’s Way Day sale on 26th and 27th October at wayfair.co.uk

*Free delivery is to most of the UK. Subject to availability. For terms and conditions, visit wayfair.co.uk