TikTok convinced me to buy a sunset lamp and I use it every day – here's where you can shop one on Black Friday
Mimic the look of a dreamy sunset even in the winter months
There's just something about the way sunlight hits when you're on holiday, basking in the sun and taking in the golden hour. Although doom and gloom feel like the standard in the winter months, there's an easy solution to mimic the look of a dreamy sunset in the comfort of your own home, even when it's pouring outside.
Everyone on TikTok has been obsessed with sunset lamps for a while now, equipped with different effects providing the perfect ambience any room. With Black Friday deals already starting, there are some star deals going live now that you don't want to miss.
Where to shop the TikTok viral sunset lamp
Forlivese Sunset Lamp |
£22 £14.39, Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Forlivese sunset lamp from Amazon is £14.39 down from £22 and is a Prime-exclusive deal. The lamp has 16 unique colours to cycle between and is remote-controlled.
Sunset Projection Lamp |
£11.99 £9.59, Amazon (opens in new tab)
This sunset projection lamp from Amazon is only £9.59 from £11 and is the perfect way to bring an ambient visual experience to any room. It can be used as home decoration and is perfect for occasions.
Sunset Lamp |
£17.99 £12.05, Amazon (opens in new tab)
This sunset lamp from Amazon is only £12.05 down from £17.99 and is a Prime-exclusive deal – that's 33% in savings this Black Friday season! It is remote-controlled with 16 different colours and 4 modes to cycle between.
A sunset lamp is a perfect addition to any room, but definitely a star buy if you're looking for the perfect way to set the mood for romantic bedroom ideas or use it to unwind and help tired eyes sleep better as warm, red tones are shown to be more conducive to sleep.
I gave into TikTok's influence when sunset lamps were first getting spotlighted all over my feed and bought one for myself. After using one every day for months, I can assure you that it's been one of my better decorative buys!
Once the sun sets and it's dark out, I pop my lamp on a warm, orangey-red shade and it's amazing for giving my eyes a break from the blue light screens I stare at all day. It instantly makes my room feel cosier and helps me unwind. My evening feels incomplete without it.
@sayonani (opens in new tab) ♬ Show Me How (Album V) - Men I Trust (opens in new tab)
I've named just a couple of sunset lamp deals currently available ahead of Black Friday, but if none of our suggestions quite fit your fancy then you can always do a general search on Amazon (opens in new tab) to find the perfect one that's fit for you.
There is no better time than the present to welcome a little sun into your home, even when the weather outside says otherwise.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
