I’ve seen this rustic lighting trend at every major brand this year – and it's popping up in every stylish home I know

I don’t know about you, but one thing I’ve been loving this season is the emergence of wicker table lamps.

I first became obsessed with the wicker table lamp trend when I spotted examples of the lighting trend at the M&S summer preview , where I was lucky enough to view upcoming products.

I’ve spotted this pretty style of table lamp all over the high street this season. Some of my favourites include the Amie Table Lamp at Marks & Spencer and the M&S Scallop Wicker Lamp. Habitat is also onto a winner with the beautiful XL Wicker Lamp (£80) .

The M&S Wicker Scallop Shade Table Lamp, £69, is a charming addition to any home. (Image credit: M&S)

You'll sometimes find wicker lamps called rattan lamps. This is because the material is rattan, while wicker is the weave of the material to create it. Their sculptural form looks so much more expensive than they are, which is why you'll have seen them popping up in some of the most stylish homes on TikTok and Instagram, styled to perfection on sideboards.

‘Wicker lamps are enjoying renewed popularity, largely due to their ability to introduce natural texture and warmth into interiors. Their woven forms create a beautiful play of light and shadow, adding depth and a sense of craftsmanship that aligns with today’s desire for relaxed yet considered spaces,’ explains Claire Garner, Director at Claire Garner Design Studio .

The best wicker lamps

M&S Collection Wicker Scalloped Table Lamp £59 at M&S I love the timeless appeal of this stunning table lamp. It's scalloped edges and pleated chade create visual interest, while it's wicker base grounds the lamp, giving it a classic look. Habitat Habitat Xl Wicker Table Lamp - Natural £80 at Habitat It's safe to say I'm completely obsessed with this lamp! It looks like a designer piece with the wicker shade and sculptural shape. Habitat Habitat Wicker Pear 49cm Rattan Table Lamp - Natural £38 at Habitat This lamp is slightly more tradtional with a plain white lampshade, but the result is still efective. It has a solid wicker base which gives it its rustic charm.

How to style a wicker table lamp

Wicker lamps work well in Scandi-style spaces or rooms that lean into the modern farmhouse aesthetic. This is because of the natural materials used. These materials also mean the light from the bulb is filtered through the soft wood, creating a warm, cosy ambience.

These styles of lamps work best in rooms with a neutral colour scheme . They also pair well with other natural colours such as greens and browns to create a calming, rustic feel.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love how the size of the Habitat XL Wicker Lamp creates such an impact in a room. It's the perfect focal point! (Image credit: Habitat)

‘Pair wicker lamps with natural materials like linen cushions, cotton throws or jute rugs to build a layered, tactile look. Adding plants nearby enhances the connection to nature and brings freshness into the space. When furniture is mostly wood or rattan, wicker lighting blends seamlessly and reinforces the relaxed, organic feel,’ says Chris Bawden, Founder of Simple Lighting .

‘In more modern or minimalist rooms, wicker lamps introduce a softer, more inviting texture. They contrast nicely with clean lines and materials such as metal, glass or concrete. Using a wicker pendant light above a sleek dining table or a wicker table lamp on a modern sideboard creates visual interest without clashing with the style.

‘Keep the rest of your décor simple and natural so the wicker remains the main feature. This approach results in a look that is both on-trend and timeless, with a warm, inviting atmosphere.’

I love the warm, cosy affect of wicker table lamps. It's the perfect transition into autumn, which is why I'm checking out on the Habiat XL Wicker Lamp this payday. Will you embrace the wicker trend?