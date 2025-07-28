'It's my new favourite place to buy designer-look lamps' - these 6 Dusk lamps are all under £50 and super stylish
I don't know what I love more - the look of these lamps or the price tag!
I don’t know about you, but I can be a little fussy when it comes to lighting, and often finding lamps I like comes with a hefty price tag. This is why I've become obsessed with Dusk’s lighting range, which strikes the perfect balance between a designer look and a purse-friendly price tag.
Dusk is nailing this year's lighting trends, with stylish table lamps that just so happen to fall under the £50 mark. I think they’re onto a winner - especially considering many of the lamps are dead ringers for designer brands.
I sifted through the gorgeous range to pick out the best dusk table lamps that caught my attention. And I’m sure you’ll be just as impressed with Dusk’s lighting as I am.
My standout from the range is the Lucia Striped Table Lamp (£35), which will add a warm, cosy glow to your living room or bedroom lighting ideas. It’s also a dead ringer for the iconic Heal’s Raie Fabric Table Lamp (was £149, now £119).
Despite being over £100 cheaper, Dusk’s Lucia lamp is a five-star rated product, with plenty of happy shoppers praising the lamp’s quality in the reviews.
‘These beautiful lamps give a terrific design boost and pop of colour to an otherwise softly decorated bedroom in grey, pink and teal tones. I couldn’t be happier with the results,’ says one.
Striped lighting is one of my favourite trends as it's an easy way to add a pop of colour to your space. This lamp is both stylish and playful.
This stunning lamp is a great alt to Olivia's Tobor Table Lamp (£144). Drenched in a luxurious shade of gold, it creates an on-trend and elegant look.
You'll probably think of Pooky when it comes to rechargeable lighting, but you should consider Dusk, too. Decked out in a stylish cherry red, this bright lamp is great for adding a colourful accent to your home.
I now know exactly where I’ll be purchasing my lamps from now on. Dusk is providing stylish, high-quality and affordable options that will elevate my home.
Which designer-look lamp caught your eye?
