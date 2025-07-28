'It's my new favourite place to buy designer-look lamps' - these 6 Dusk lamps are all under £50 and super stylish

I don’t know about you, but I can be a little fussy when it comes to lighting, and often finding lamps I like comes with a hefty price tag. This is why I've become obsessed with Dusk’s lighting range, which strikes the perfect balance between a designer look and a purse-friendly price tag.

Dusk is nailing this year's lighting trends , with stylish table lamps that just so happen to fall under the £50 mark. I think they’re onto a winner - especially considering many of the lamps are dead ringers for designer brands.

I sifted through the gorgeous range to pick out the best dusk table lamps that caught my attention. And I’m sure you’ll be just as impressed with Dusk’s lighting as I am.

(Image credit: Dusk)

My standout from the range is the Lucia Striped Table Lamp (£35), which will add a warm, cosy glow to your living room or bedroom lighting ideas . It’s also a dead ringer for the iconic Heal’s Raie Fabric Table Lamp (was £149, now £119).

Despite being over £100 cheaper, Dusk’s Lucia lamp is a five-star rated product, with plenty of happy shoppers praising the lamp’s quality in the reviews.

‘These beautiful lamps give a terrific design boost and pop of colour to an otherwise softly decorated bedroom in grey, pink and teal tones. I couldn’t be happier with the results,’ says one.

I now know exactly where I’ll be purchasing my lamps from now on. Dusk is providing stylish, high-quality and affordable options that will elevate my home.

Which designer-look lamp caught your eye?