I did a double-take when I spotted these stunning table lamps at Debenhams – these 6 look so much more expensive than they are

Debenhams is one of those stores many of us forget about after it disappeared from the physical high street. However, since it closed its doors four years ago, it's been quietly re-establishing its online shop and has a very impressive lighting range.

I was alerted to this fact after spotting a Soho Home style table lamp on Instagram. After tracking it down, I was shocked to find that it was only £50, and was a BHS table lamp from Debenhams.

I shouldn't have been as shocked as I was. On closer inspection, I found that the department store stocks a huge BHS lighting range, which has always had an amazing reputation for making stunning lighting fixtures, so much so that it managed to survive the fall of BHS.

However, there are also several small budget brands with table lamps that look about twice the price they are.

While the BHS Florence Flump Table Lamp led me to the Debenhams website in the first place, I've since spotted so many more table lamps I want to make space for in my home. Here are 6 of my current favourites.

These are just six of my top picks from 1000s of pages of table lamps at Debenhams, there are so many more to choose from if you're willing to lose an hour or two, as I was.

Will you be adding any of these to your pay day wishlist?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors