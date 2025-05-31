I did a double-take when I spotted these stunning table lamps at Debenhams – these 6 look so much more expensive than they are

Debenhams is one of those stores many of us forget about after it disappeared from the physical high street. However, since it closed its doors four years ago, it's been quietly re-establishing its online shop and has a very impressive lighting range.

I was alerted to this fact after spotting a Soho Home style table lamp on Instagram. After tracking it down, I was shocked to find that it was only £50, and was a BHS table lamp from Debenhams.

I shouldn't have been as shocked as I was. On closer inspection, I found that the department store stocks a huge BHS lighting range, which has always had an amazing reputation for making stunning lighting fixtures, so much so that it managed to survive the fall of BHS.

However, there are also several small budget brands with table lamps that look about twice the price they are.

Green ceramic lamp on black side table
Florence Flump Table Lamp

While the BHS Florence Flump Table Lamp led me to the Debenhams website in the first place, I've since spotted so many more table lamps I want to make space for in my home. Here are 6 of my current favourites.

Debenhams table lamp
Margot White Marble Base Table Lamp

This beautiful lamp is similar to styles I've seen at Habitat and H&M at around the same price tag, but what makes this version look so much more expensive than it's high street counterparts is the elegant marble base.

Debenhams table lamp
Thorley Green and Cream Stripe Full Fabric Table Lamp

Fabric covered lamps are having a moment right now, and when you pair that with the timeless stripe trend you have a match made in heaven. I love anything green and will certainly be finding a space for this lamp in my living room lighting ideas.

Yellow table lamp
Modern Mushroom Dimmable Table Lamp

If you're in the market for a pop of colour in the form of a rechargeable lamp this version is a steal at just under £10. It feels charmingly retro and very cheery.

Debenhams table lamp
Rahya Ribbed Glass Table Lamp

There's something about a curvy ceramic base that always looks more expensive than it is. I wouldn't be surprised to come across this lamp in a trendy Soho restaurant, but I was surprised to find it was just £40 for the base and shade.

Wooden base and white pleated table lamp
Daisy Table Lamp

For something a little bit unusual on a sideboard I love this BHS table lamp. It's the pleats of the ivory shade that I think make it look like it belongs in a fancy designer shop, but I have plans to use it to spice up my hallway lighting ideas.

Debenhams table lamp
Bobbins Powder Blue Table Lamp

For something a little more traditional, this bobbin lamp and classically pretty pleated lamp shade caught my eye. It has the pretty aesthetic of a Pooky table lamp, but at half the price.

These are just six of my top picks from 1000s of pages of table lamps at Debenhams, there are so many more to choose from if you're willing to lose an hour or two, as I was.

Will you be adding any of these to your pay day wishlist?

