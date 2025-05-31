I did a double-take when I spotted these stunning table lamps at Debenhams – these 6 look so much more expensive than they are
Don't overlook these hidden gems
Debenhams is one of those stores many of us forget about after it disappeared from the physical high street. However, since it closed its doors four years ago, it's been quietly re-establishing its online shop and has a very impressive lighting range.
I was alerted to this fact after spotting a Soho Home style table lamp on Instagram. After tracking it down, I was shocked to find that it was only £50, and was a BHS table lamp from Debenhams.
I shouldn't have been as shocked as I was. On closer inspection, I found that the department store stocks a huge BHS lighting range, which has always had an amazing reputation for making stunning lighting fixtures, so much so that it managed to survive the fall of BHS.
However, there are also several small budget brands with table lamps that look about twice the price they are.
While the BHS Florence Flump Table Lamp led me to the Debenhams website in the first place, I've since spotted so many more table lamps I want to make space for in my home. Here are 6 of my current favourites.
Fabric covered lamps are having a moment right now, and when you pair that with the timeless stripe trend you have a match made in heaven. I love anything green and will certainly be finding a space for this lamp in my living room lighting ideas.
For something a little bit unusual on a sideboard I love this BHS table lamp. It's the pleats of the ivory shade that I think make it look like it belongs in a fancy designer shop, but I have plans to use it to spice up my hallway lighting ideas.
For something a little more traditional, this bobbin lamp and classically pretty pleated lamp shade caught my eye. It has the pretty aesthetic of a Pooky table lamp, but at half the price.
These are just six of my top picks from 1000s of pages of table lamps at Debenhams, there are so many more to choose from if you're willing to lose an hour or two, as I was.
Will you be adding any of these to your pay day wishlist?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
