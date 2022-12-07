Fans are going wild for this free alternative to the viral water bead Christmas centrepiece hack
It's a safer method that looks just as elegant
Water beads being used in Christmas table centrepiece ideas have been going viral on social media, and while many love them, they've also been questioned for their affordability and safety. We found an alternative to the water bead Christmas centrepiece that we think looks just as elegant, and fans on TikTok are going wild for it.
And the best thing about it? You likely already have these things in your home. If you have a real Christmas tree, you can use cuttings straight from it to use in this DIY rather than buying a pack of water beads for £5 that you might not even use after the festive season.
DIY Christmas centrepiece
Macy Blackwell (@macy.blackwell (opens in new tab)), who has built up an audience for her content surrounding holiday home decor, has taken to TikTok to share yet another ingenious DIY with her audience – and we think it's a brilliant budget Christmas decorating idea that'll look gorgeous in any home.
In the video, she shows us how to easily create a floating candle Christmas centrepiece, and all you need is a glass container, an evergreen cutting, a handful of fresh cranberries, and a floating candle.
@macy.blackwell (opens in new tab) ♬ O Tannenbaum - Vince Guaraldi Trio (opens in new tab)
There have been other variations of DIY Christmas centrepieces going viral online, with a couple using water beads to fill their glass containers. These variations, however, have been flagged as hazardous to those sharing a home with children and pets, so fans in the comments of Macy's DIY were relieved that she offered an alternative way to get the look.
One fan said, 'I love this idea so much better because the clear orbees (water beads) make me nervous with my littles!' Another said, 'Thank you for not using water beads. So pretty.'
Fans in the comments have asked how long the DIY Christmas centrepiece would last, to which Macy replied, 'Probably up to a week! I have had this one burning on and off for a few days already and it still looks perfect!' – so it's a sweet project to try out that will look stunning for your Christmas table decoration ideas, and doesn't take too long to top up to look good as new.
Will you be trying it out?
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
