Set the scene for a magical holiday season with these evocative winter fragrances

Scent plays such an important part in our homes all year round, taking on a starring role over the festive season. Whether you're staying in with loved ones, or throwing open the door to welcome friends and family, there are five fabulous new fragrances from Yankee Candle® to help you set a magical winter mood.

The five new fragrances have been expertly blended and crafted to awaken the senses for winter. Each is available in classic Yankee Candle® jars, as well as the brand new Signature vessels. With Signature, the iconic Yankee Candle® jar has been reimagined with two contemporary and sophisticated designs – the multi-wick Large Jar and Large Tumbler.

All Signature candles feature optimised fragrances and gorgeous hand-illustrated labels to bring each scent to life. The Large Tumbler also has a beautiful brushed tin lid that fits neatly underneath the candle to act as a stylish candle coaster.

New Yankee Candle® Snow Globe Wonderland collection

Let these delicious new fragrances transport you to a winter wonderland...

Snow Globe Wonderland

Snow Globe Wonderland Signature Large Jar, £27.99* (Image credit: Yankee Candle®)

Snow Globe Wonderland evokes that classic sense of wonder and excitement that the imminent arrival of Christmas brings. With notes of mint, eucalyptus and cedar, teamed with classic festive spices such as star anise and nutmeg, this comforting aroma is the perfect blend of those familiar Christmas fragrances we know and love so much.

Winter Night Stars

Winter Night Stars, Signature Large Jar, £27.99* (Image credit: Yankee Candle®)

There’s nothing like cosying up indoors on a cold winter night. Winter Night Stars by Yankee Candle® is the perfect partner to twinkling fairy lights and a crackling fire. This sophisticated scent includes notes of rose, amber and musk to create an intimate atmosphere that will welcome friends and family for festive gatherings.

Spun Sugar Flurries

Spun Sugar Flurries, Signature Large Jar, £27.99* (Image credit: Yankee Candle®)

Sweet lovers, this one's for you! Spun Sugar Flurries is all about the scents of cake, festive fruits, mixed with powdered and spun sugar. Christmas is a time to indulge all the senses, and this fragrance ticks all the boxes!

Peppermint Pinwheels

Peppermint Pinwheel, Signature Large Jar, £27.99* (Image credit: Yankee Candle®)

Baking with the kids is a much-loved Christmas tradition in many homes. If you prefer to skip the mess (and stress), then you can still enjoy that heady aroma of freshly baked treats when you light Peppermint Pinwheels. Perfectly blended to evoke the smell of homemade peppermint pinwheel cookies, notes of peppermint, melted butter and dark chocolate will bring your home to life throughout the holiday season.

Snowflake Kisses

Snowflake Kisses, Signature Large Jar, £27.99* (Image credit: Yankee Candle®)

Oh how we wish we'd be saying, 'it smells like snow,' over the holiday period. But if a typical British Christmas is on the cards (meaning grey and drizzly rather than white and frosty), then at least the powdery notes of Snowflake Kisses – think violet, rose and white musk – are on hand. They'll conjure up the atmosphere of a white and sparkly winter wonderland, even on the greyest of days.

Available online and at selected retailers, the Signature Collection (opens in new tab) includes Large Jars, £27.99*, and Large Tumblers, £29.99*.

*Recommended Retail Pricing. Retail pricing and promotions are at the sole discretion of the retailer