Matalan has launched their version of Aldi's Specialbuys - here’s everything you need to know about the unmissable range
Once they're gone, they're gone
Matalan has launched a brand new range, ‘Matalan Unmissables’, featuring new exclusive, limited-edition products, and I think it could rival the iconic Aldi Specialbuys.
Aldi Specialbuys have long been my go-to for tracking down the best garden furniture at budget prices, candles, home decor and beauty buys (yes, they’re really good). So, I couldn’t help but feel excited at the prospect of a new ‘Specialbuy’ to get my hands on.
Launching today, Matalan Unmissables will be a series of curated drops, featuring on-trend items that are only available while stocks last. With regular arrivals incoming, are Matalan Unmissables shaping up to be the new Aldi Specialbuys?
Scent lovers will be thrilled to hear that the very first drop - and landing in stores and online today - is a luxury candle and diffuser collection. Now, Aldi is well known for its hurricane candles and dupes of the best reed diffusers on the market, but Matlan’s sleek design could be giving the supermarket a run for its money.
My first impression of the range is that the luxury scented candle (£9) and diffuser (£18) look just like the luxury Diptyque candle (£58 at John Lewis), but at just £9, it’s only a fraction of the cost.
The new luxury candle range has four scents - Velvet Petal & Oud, Fun& Fabulous, Ebony Flame and Red Desire. At a huge £850g, you can expect a burn time of 105 hours, while Matalan states the reed diffusers can last for 60 to 80 weeks - that’s a year of scent for just £18!
‘These are products you’d expect to see with a far higher price tag,' said Charlotte Dewhurst, Director of Marketing at Matalan.
‘From the size and style to the depth of the scent, they feel premium through and through, but at prices our customers can truly get excited about.’
Now I haven’t had a chance to sniff these new scents just yet. But I do enjoy a mooch around my local store (and picking up their bargain home buys), so you can bet I’ll be there today to test them out myself.
Matalan Unmissables will be available in store and online, making them more accessible than Aldi’s Specialbuys. However, bear in mind that there is limited stock, so if you see something you like, it’s best to snap it up fast.
‘Our customers are always looking for standout style at standout value. With Matalan Unmissables, we’re delivering exactly that – exclusive, limited-edition finds they won’t see anywhere else, all at prices that truly speak for themselves,' says Charlotte.
'It’s about combining the thrill of discovery with the confidence of incredible value.'
If you want to try the luxury candle range, I’d suggest you head in-store or online to pick one up, as with all Matalan Unmissables, when they're gone, they're gone.
Shop candles
If you don't manage to get your hands on the new range, these are some more affordable yet luxe candles to choose from.
