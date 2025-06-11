Fabulosa’s new £1 cleaning product smells just like one of Lush’s viral fragrances - social media can’t stop singing its praises
Introducing your new favourite cleaning product
If you’re a sucker for a nice-smelling cleaning product then you’ll want to pay attention as Fabulosa has a gorgeous new fragrance hitting the shelves - and it’s a dead ringer for Lush’s viral ‘Sticky Dates’ scent.
I’d be inclined to say that the best cleaning products often smell divine, too. I’m personally not a huge fan of my home stinking of disinfectant, which is why I’ll often plump for sweet-smelling cleaners like Method’s wild rhubarb spray (£4.50 at Amazon) or Fabulosa’s iconic Winter Angel spray (£1.99 at Amazon).
With a sugary-sweet vanilla scent, Fabulosa’s Caramel Dates is available to shop now at Savers, with many happy customers already singing its praises online.
The main thing cleaning brand Fabulosa is known for is releasing cleaning sprays that smell incredible, just like some of our favourite fragrances. Winter Angel is a pretty good alternative to Lush’s Snow Fairy, while the brand's recent Hummingbird collection (£10.99 for the set at the range) is a close match to the Sol De Janeiro fragrances.
Now, Caramel Dates has arrived as the perfect accompaniment to anyone who likes to drench themselves in the Stick Dates body spray (me). The Caramel dates collection consists of a disinfectant, multi-purpose cleaner, room perfume, fabric refresher, toilet perfume, laundry cleanser and an all-purpose cleaner.
Caramel Dates is a warm, syrupy blend of dates, vanilla and sandalwood and a chocolatey finish. It sounds like an indulgent product to add to your daily cleaning checklist, but with prices starting at just £1, it's an incredibly affordable price. Plus, shoppers can’t seem to get enough of it.
Taking to the Fabulosa Instagram page, fans couldn’t help but gush about the new scent, with many stating the product ‘smells amazing.’ As a Fabulosa fan myself, I can say their fragrances never disappoint.
‘At Fabulosa, our mission remains to provide fans with the ultimate array of indulgent fragrances to choose from when cleaning their homes,’ says Adam Burnett, Global Brand Director at Fabulosa.
‘Our team of expert scentmakers is committed to concocting impressive impersonations of iconic best-sellers, keeping a close eye on the latest trends to deliver powerful products that won’t hurt shoppers’ pockets.’
‘The introduction of our latest ‘Inspired-By’ fragrance, Caramel Dates, offers shoppers the novelty of achieving a sparkling space that reminisces on their favourite body spray.’
Fabulosa’s Caramel Dates are available to buy in-store at Savers. But, if you aren’t able to get this stunning smelling collection for your next deep clean, here are a few more gorgeously scented cleaning products that will make your home smell divine.
This is Catherine Zeta Jones favourite cleaning product due to it's gorgeous scent, stating 'When I smell it, I know my house is clean.’
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
