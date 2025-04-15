I’ve been looking for a new signature scent for my home and The White Company's new fragrance is the exact summer holiday smell I needed
Santorini smells fresh, summery and sophisticated
I don’t know about you, but I’ve been on the hunt for a new signature scent for my home. I wanted something grown up and sophisticated, whilst still a little summery - and discovering The White Company’s new Santorini collection, I’ve found my scent of the summer.
When it comes to the best reed diffusers, and candles, The White Company frequently tops the list for its ability to scent a space beautifully and transport you to another place. Santorini, as the name would suggest, smells like a hot summer evening on holiday, in a subtle but delicious way.
Santorini has notes of Sea Salt, Orange Blossom and Amber to create an uplifting atmosphere. It’s light, fresh and timeless - which is why it has become the new signature scent for my home.
The two-wick candle has a burn time of 43 hours giving you plenty of time to enjoy it's gorgeous scent. I found the candle omitted a beatiful fresh scent even when unlit.
The Santorini room spray lasted for hours after I sprayed it. It's sea salt and blossom notes gave my room a long-lasting summery feel.
Moving house feels like a fresh, new start. So, packing up and moving to the other side of the city this summer, I wanted to take a fresh new scent with me. Having always been a fan of vanilla scents (in particular the Woodwick Vanilla Bean Candle), I wanted to find something a little more grown-up to celebrate my move.
Having been lucky enough to preview The White Company’s Summer shop before it went live, reading descriptions of the latest Santorini collection, I knew I had to try it. I picked up the room spray, two-wick candle and luxury diffuser, and it's one of the best decisions I've made this year.
The White Company describes Santorini as ‘cocktail hour on the island,’ which nails the scent on the head. It’s mature, but with a playful edge - it’s Santorini, not Zante after all.
The orange blossom has a delicate scent you notice straight away, while the sea salt makes it feel grounded, balancing out the floral notes. It does smell like a warm summer evening - sweet and breezy.
I have become especially fond of using the room spray to freshen up my home office, I love that the scent will still hit you hours after the initial spray.
If Santorni isn't for you, The White Company has also released Scillian Orange, another holiday-esque scent collection. This zesty scent has notes of orange, ginger and sandalwood, making it a great alternative if you want something bolder.
Santorini is a subtle, fresh scent that is perfect for summer, but I will be using it long into the winter. Have you managed to try it yet? Let me know what you think.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
