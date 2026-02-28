I look at bathrooms day in, day out – these are the best places to buy bathroom vanities that are stylish and have heaps of storage
There's something for every budget
It's not the most glamorous purchase, but finding the best bathroom vanity unit is essential for making sure your beautifully designed space stays just that - without allowing clutter to close in.
Bathroom designs face many conundrums, the biggest being how they're often small spaces that have to do a lot. Squeezing in all of the necessary bathroom features isn't easy and leaves us with little room left, which is how bathroom storage ideas often get forgotten.
This is why shopping for the best bathroom cabinet is more important than ever. I don't know about you but I have bathroom products coming out of my ears, and I don't want them all constantly on show. From wall-hung vanities to freestanding options that will transform your bathroom design, these are 5 retailers to start shopping from.
1. Dunelm
What they're known for: Affordable, trend-led choices
If you've slowly realised that your bathroom storage isn't quite up to scratch, then it's likely you will be looking for a system to add retrospectively. This leaves you with freestanding bathroom cabinets as the best option, and high street retailer Dunelm has the best bunch to pick from.
While incredibly affordable, Dunelm also has its finger on the pulse of the latest bathroom trends. Their storage units look so much more expensive than they are and often have sink cut-outs so you can recreate the built-in look without committing.
It's almost impossible to choose a favourite, but I love the dark wood of the Tatum marble vanity unit, which looks remarkably like some Soho Home styles.
2. B&Q
What they're known for: Functional, affordable storage options
B&Q isn't just for paint and DIY tools, the brand's furniture is one of its hidden gems and the price point is always spot on. You might not find the most trend-led bathroom vanities here, but if you're trying to squeeze something into a small space or find a practical wall-hung style then this is where you should shop.
Whether it's for a cloakroom or an en-suite, B&Q has so many small vanities that will enable you to add storage even in the pokiest of rooms. You can't put a price on that.
3. Drench
What they're known for: Rainbow-inspired colour palettes and modern styles
Drench first came onto my radar when judging the Ideal Home Bathroom Awards and I was instantly wowed by the playful use of colour and modern style. Often, bathroom vanities are light wood or bamboo and while I personally love this look, I appreciate it isn't for everyone.
Drench has so many on-trend bathroom vanity options and the prices are incredibly reasonable - they start at around £200 for smaller wall-hung styles and go up to £650 for larger double vanity options.
4. Victorian Plumbing
What they're known for: Go-to shopping destination for everything you need to refurb your bathroom
Victorian Plumbing has quite literally everything you need for a bathroom renovation - vanities included. If ease and variety is what you're looking for in your hunt for a bathroom vanity then it's well worth exploring Victorian Plumbing's range.
They stock many different options from other retailers so there is truly something for everyone. Whether you need a simple, affordable cloakroom vanity unit or a more style-led double sink vanity, there is so much to choose from.
5. daals
What they're known for: Trend-led, affordable bathroom furniture
Daals is one of my favourite places to shop for affordable bathroom furniture. They always have their finger on the pulse of what's on trend and it won't break the bank. For freestanding bathroom vanities this is one of my favourite places to find tall units or under sink cabinets that fit perfectly around the sink for a built-in look.
Most of their collection has a modern, rattan look which might not be for everyone, however, at on average under £100 per unit, it's the ultimate budget-friendly bathroom update.
It can be easy to think you want as much bathroom storage as possible, but this can cause issues with the overall layout, so think carefully about what you actually need to store within the room. Perhaps towels can be stored elsewhere to free up space for other bathroom features, helping to create a more relaxed, fuss-free scheme.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).