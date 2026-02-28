I look at bathrooms day in, day out – these are the best places to buy bathroom vanities that are stylish and have heaps of storage

It's not the most glamorous purchase, but finding the best bathroom vanity unit is essential for making sure your beautifully designed space stays just that - without allowing clutter to close in.

Bathroom designs face many conundrums, the biggest being how they're often small spaces that have to do a lot. Squeezing in all of the necessary bathroom features isn't easy and leaves us with little room left, which is how bathroom storage ideas often get forgotten.

This is why shopping for the best bathroom cabinet is more important than ever. I don't know about you but I have bathroom products coming out of my ears, and I don't want them all constantly on show. From wall-hung vanities to freestanding options that will transform your bathroom design, these are 5 retailers to start shopping from.

1. Dunelm

What they're known for: Affordable, trend-led choices

If you've slowly realised that your bathroom storage isn't quite up to scratch, then it's likely you will be looking for a system to add retrospectively. This leaves you with freestanding bathroom cabinets as the best option, and high street retailer Dunelm has the best bunch to pick from.

While incredibly affordable, Dunelm also has its finger on the pulse of the latest bathroom trends. Their storage units look so much more expensive than they are and often have sink cut-outs so you can recreate the built-in look without committing.

It's almost impossible to choose a favourite, but I love the dark wood of the Tatum marble vanity unit, which looks remarkably like some Soho Home styles.

Tatum Single Vanity Unit, Marble £399 at Dunelm This bathroom cabinet screams luxury - the dark wood and fluted front are on trend but will simultaneously last for years to come. Arden Bamboo Vanity Unit £249 at Dunelm Bamboo is perfect for a bathroom scheme and this cabinet will add texture to a design. Elements Garner Single Vanity Unit £59.50 at Dunelm For more contemporary schemes, you can't go wrong with this affordable single vanity unit which comes in so many fun shades.

2. B&Q

What they're known for: Functional, affordable storage options

B&Q isn't just for paint and DIY tools, the brand's furniture is one of its hidden gems and the price point is always spot on. You might not find the most trend-led bathroom vanities here, but if you're trying to squeeze something into a small space or find a practical wall-hung style then this is where you should shop.

Whether it's for a cloakroom or an en-suite, B&Q has so many small vanities that will enable you to add storage even in the pokiest of rooms. You can't put a price on that.

Royal Bathrooms Venice 800mm Sage Green Floor Standing Vanity Unit £365.50 at B&Q This integrated handle unity has a fuss-free look with plenty of storage - perfect for busy family bathrooms Affine Bathroom Vanity Unit £225 at B&Q Fluting isn't going anywhere - this is a simple unit which has a fun twist thanks to the reeded surface. Affine 800mm Bathroom Cloakroom Vanity Unit £659.99 at B&Q For a bigger space, you can't go wrong with this unit that has plenty of storage and space around the sink.

3. Drench

What they're known for: Rainbow-inspired colour palettes and modern styles

Drench first came onto my radar when judging the Ideal Home Bathroom Awards and I was instantly wowed by the playful use of colour and modern style. Often, bathroom vanities are light wood or bamboo and while I personally love this look, I appreciate it isn't for everyone.

Drench has so many on-trend bathroom vanity options and the prices are incredibly reasonable - they start at around £200 for smaller wall-hung styles and go up to £650 for larger double vanity options.

Drench Origin 900mm Fluted Wall Mounted Vanity Unit & Basin £459.99 at tapwarehouse.com I've seen this basin first hand in my parents' home and the quality is unmatched. The drawers have a great weight to them and it looks good to match. Erin Compact 500mm Floorstanding Cloakroom Vanity Unit & Basin £219.99 at tapwarehouse.com I love the slim profile of this vanity unit and the cupboard opening allows for easy access to storage - sage never dates either. Billy 600mm Wall Hung Vanity Unit With Fluted Drawer Front & Basin £429.99 at tapwarehouse.com The washed effect of this vanity would be perfect for a modern update to a coastal scheme - it will be a bright and inviting look.

4. Victorian Plumbing

What they're known for: Go-to shopping destination for everything you need to refurb your bathroom

Victorian Plumbing has quite literally everything you need for a bathroom renovation - vanities included. If ease and variety is what you're looking for in your hunt for a bathroom vanity then it's well worth exploring Victorian Plumbing's range.

They stock many different options from other retailers so there is truly something for everyone. Whether you need a simple, affordable cloakroom vanity unit or a more style-led double sink vanity, there is so much to choose from.

Roxbury Deco Fluted 600mm Green Vanity Unit £309.50 at victorianplumbing.co.uk Subtle green hues will always look good in a bathroom - the gold handles of this style add a trendy touch too. Montrose 1200mm White Double Basin Vanity Unit £499.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk I love the more traditional style of this freestanding vanity. The open shelf bottom will be perfect for storing towels. Venice Fluted 600mm White Vanity Unit £329.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk The sleek integrated handle of this singular wall-hung vanity will be ideal for a pared-back scheme.

5. daals

What they're known for: Trend-led, affordable bathroom furniture

Daals is one of my favourite places to shop for affordable bathroom furniture. They always have their finger on the pulse of what's on trend and it won't break the bank. For freestanding bathroom vanities this is one of my favourite places to find tall units or under sink cabinets that fit perfectly around the sink for a built-in look.

Most of their collection has a modern, rattan look which might not be for everyone, however, at on average under £100 per unit, it's the ultimate budget-friendly bathroom update.

Frances Woven Rattan 2-Door Unit £89.99 at daals.co.uk I love the fresh mint tone of this unit - it's predicted to be a big colour trend in interiors in 2026. Chantilly Bathroom Unit £119.99 at daals.co.uk For more traditional schemes, this ornate Chantilly unit will add a French farmhouse look. Izzy Curved Rattan Undersink Unit £120 at daals.co.uk I think this rattan unit looks so much more expensive than it is with the curved edges and walnut tone - it's perfect for a mid-century home.

It can be easy to think you want as much bathroom storage as possible, but this can cause issues with the overall layout, so think carefully about what you actually need to store within the room. Perhaps towels can be stored elsewhere to free up space for other bathroom features, helping to create a more relaxed, fuss-free scheme.