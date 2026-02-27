3 things that make open-plan kitchens feel unwelcoming – and pro-backed advice for avoiding a clinical space

Open-plan kitchens are one of the most desirable layouts for a cooking space, favoured for their sociable format that encourages connection between those cooking, dining and socialising. While these things are true, the vast nature of open plan kitchen ideas can also make them feel stark and unwelcoming without employing the right design tricks.

If an open-plan kitchen acts as your main, if not sole, living space too then you need it to be as inviting as possible. Naturally, in a kitchen, practical surfaces and design choices tend to come first, but these can simultaneously be cold and lacking in depth.

To avoid this pitfall, I spoke to kitchen designers who explained the three common mistakes that make open-plan kitchens feel unwelcoming and more importantly, how to fix them.

1. Clutter

There are two sides to this camp - those who think that clutter makes somewhere feel like home and others who can't stand having things on show. In an open-plan kitchen, the latter tends to be truer.

'An open plan kitchen can easily become an echoing, overexposed workspace rather than the true heart of the home. When everything is on display – from cluttered worktops to harsh, overhead lighting – the space can begin to feel cold and transactional instead of warm and lived-in,' explains Tom Howley, creative design director of Tom Howley.

'The solution almost always lies in thoughtful kitchen storage ideas and carefully considered design details. Incorporate ample closed storage, such as a breakfast pantry and generous island cabinetry, to keep surfaces clear and clutter out of sight. Layer your lighting rather than relying on a single grid of spotlights, and bring in texture through timber, textiles, or upholstered seating to soften acoustics and add depth and warmth.'

2. Flat, dull tones

Colour is perhaps one of the biggest influences of how a room feels, and it has so many subconscious effects on our wellbeing.

'In an open-plan kitchen, kitchen colour schemes need to do double duty. It has to feel practical and energising for cooking, but also relaxed and inviting for everyday living,' explains Mike Biddulph from Goldfinch.

'Very dark, flat tones such as heavy charcoal, stark black, or cool blue-greys can sometimes make an open-plan space feel closed-in, especially if there’s limited natural light. Warm neutrals, muted greens, earthy terracottas and chalky blues all work beautifully because they add depth without overwhelming the space. These tones create cohesion while still allowing you to subtly zone the kitchen area,' he adds.

Farrow & Ball's 'Setting Plaster' is the perfect dusty pink that subtly adds warmth to a kitchen and will look inviting when paired with other earthy shades like Lick's Red 01 which is a gorgeous rich terracotta hue.

3. Highly reflective surfaces

When designing an open-plan kitchen, you should pay careful attention to the surfaces you choose. While bright white marbles look chic, it might not be the effect you want for a warm living space.

'Highly reflective, ultra-gloss cabinetry or large expanses of stainless steel can sometimes feel overly clinical particularly when viewed from a sofa or dining table. In an open layout, those harder finishes can make the kitchen zone feel separate rather than seamlessly integrated,' Mike adds.

'Instead, consider bringing in some natural wood elements for warmth. If not a worktop, then drawer or door fronts. Natural timber whether on cabinetry fronts, open shelving or even a feature island instantly softens the space and helps the kitchen feel more like furniture and can be less jarring.'

When designing an open plan kitchen, the foundations of the design are important, but so are accessories. Adding warmth through soft furnishings and plenty of natural materials will instantly make a vast room much more welcoming.