If you're pondering where to buy a headboard, then you're in the right place. As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years immersed in the world of beds, bedding, and bedroom furniture.

I'm also in the process of decorating my own bedroom, so I've spent more hours than I'd like to add up trawling through every retailer out there looking for the most stylish and best value headboards on the market.

This is my little black book of the best places to buy a headboard, so whether you're considering where to shop for the most stylish headboard to pair with a divan bed base or even where to buy a bed, these are the retailers you'll want on your radar.

I've included options for all budgets, from affordable Habitat headboards to luxury headboards from Darlings of Chelsea, John Lewis, and more. And if you're after some inspiration before you invest, this year's biggest headboard trends and these headboard ideas offer plenty of food for thought.

Best places to buy a headboard

Here's my little black book of where to buy a headboard, from high-street favourites to online-only brands.

1. Argos

Home to some of the most affordable headboards on the high street, Argos stocks both it's own *very* budget-friendly Argos Home range, as well as reasonably priced options from Silentnight and Habitat.

This season, it's the curvacious Habitat Onda headboard that's really caught my eye. In my opinion it looks *far* more expensive than its price tag, and its wavy silhouette is bang on trend, echoing designer headboards that are ten times the price.

2. Darlings of Chelsea

If you're looking for an upholstered headboard, then Darlings of Chelsea has a great selection of silhouettes. The brand's headboards are an investment, but they do come in a wide range of fabric options which means finding the right colour and texture for your bedroom is far easier than at most stores.

3. Dunelm

Another good option if you're looking for a budget-friendly headboard, Dunelm has a wide variety of upholstered headboards in its catalogue.

Designs are usually a little 'safer' than elsewhere, but there are some exceptions to that rule, and after all, a headboard is a piece of bedroom furniture that you want to weather the trends well.

4. John Lewis

Is there anything John Lewis doesn't do well? The brands headboards are exactly what you might expect from this British high-street favourite. Well-made, well-designed, and available in quality fabrics and finishes.

This year, the brand's headboard collection also incorporates some more playful designs, including sculptural silhouettes and uber on-trend scalloped shapes. But true to form, it manages to give a nod to the trends in a way that will still retain timeless appeal.

5. La Redoute

La Redoute is one of the few retailers that offers a wide selection of non-upholstered headboards. Think stylish rattan focal points and a great range of modern storage headboards that are perfect for incorporating into small bedroom ideas.

This is a French brand, so delivery can take a little longer than UK retailers, but it remains a firm favourite with the Ideal Home team for its one-of-a-kind designs.

6. Next

Another retailer with a really wide selection of headboards is Next. The brand stocks a small range of its own headboards, but also curates a selection of designs from the likes of Silentnight, Catherine Lansfield, Sleepeezee, and La Redoute.

How to choose a headboard

According to feng shui experts, it's bad feng shui not to have a headboard in our bedroom. Why? Because placing a headboard at the top of your bed is a way to create a focal point in the bedroom, and this focal point 'grounds' the energy of your space and anchors your bed into the room.

So what should you look for when you shop for a headboard? Well, a headboard is primarily a style statement, so you'll want to have a browse around and see what types of headboards you prefer the look of.

You can get wooden, rattan, metal, and upholstered headboards that are padded and covered in fabric. An upholstered headboard can give the bedroom a softer feel, and it can be a good way to add personality to your bedroom as there is more choice of different materials, colours, and patterns.

However, a wooden or metal headboard can be a timeless option that's less likely to date, and these materials can be easier to keep clean.

'When choosing a headboard, it’s important to think about the amount of space you have, as well as colours and design, so you are picking a headboard which will last for years to come and can adapt to different trends as they come and go,' says Erin Parker, buyer at bed retailer Dreams.

'Some considerations include sizing, as a high headboard adds instant drama to the space whilst providing a sense of scale and proportion to a bedroom. Patterned headboards are an effortless way to create a statement in the room, especially for a more neutral backdrop, whilst velvet headboards are a timeless option which you can enjoy for many years.'