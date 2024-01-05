Our 10 most popular vacuum cleaners of 2023 and why you need one in your home

Trying to figure out what the most popular vacuum cleaner is? A quick vacuum around your home makes a huge difference to the day-to-day cleanliness of your home.

However, choosing the best vacuum cleaner can be a mammoth undertaking and that's where our round-up of ten of the most popular vacuum cleaners will come in pretty handy.

From big brands like Shark, Miele, Vax and Beko, we've done some number crunching and worked out which vacuum cleaners were the most popular with our readers in 2023. Which models scored the most clicks and which one were thousands of you buying? And the best thing? They all come tried-and-tested and Ideal Home approved.

What's more, there are whopping January cordless vacuum cleaner deals live right now so you can bag your favourite quick snap.

Now it's time to reveal what topped the vacuum charts for Ideal Home readers this past year and what makes them so popular...

Our star buy

The most popular vacuum cleaners to invest in

Like we said, most of these most popular vacuum cleaners are currently on offer in the January sales so act fast if you want to snap one of them up at a discounted price and bag yourself a bargain.