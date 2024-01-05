Our 10 most popular vacuum cleaners of 2023 and why you need one in your home
Ideal Home's round-up of our most popular vacuum cleaners including models from Shark, Miele and Beko
Trying to figure out what the most popular vacuum cleaner is? A quick vacuum around your home makes a huge difference to the day-to-day cleanliness of your home.
However, choosing the best vacuum cleaner can be a mammoth undertaking and that's where our round-up of ten of the most popular vacuum cleaners will come in pretty handy.
From big brands like Shark, Miele, Vax and Beko, we've done some number crunching and worked out which vacuum cleaners were the most popular with our readers in 2023. Which models scored the most clicks and which one were thousands of you buying? And the best thing? They all come tried-and-tested and Ideal Home approved.
What's more, there are whopping January cordless vacuum cleaner deals live right now so you can bag your favourite quick snap.
Now it's time to reveal what topped the vacuum charts for Ideal Home readers this past year and what makes them so popular...
Our star buy
As one of the best Shark vacuums on the market, the Shark ICZ300UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner is our absolute favourite upright vacuum overall, and readers definitely agreed in 2023, with thousands of you snapping one up. With a huge amount of power coupled with its super convenient cordlessness, it's a must for those with pets.
The most popular vacuum cleaners to invest in
The Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum is our best overall vacuum cleaner and no wonder. With its sleek, foldable and compact design and excellent power suction, it has a great array of features and is well worth splashing the cash on if you can.
We have rated the Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum Cleaner the best for pet hair with its excellent suction power and all-floor surface capability. The only downside is that it's corded so tricky to use on staircases.
With a great level of power and an impressive battery life, the Beko Powerclean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner comes with a stand, three speeds and a range of attachments that will adapt to any household.
As the Ideal Home team's best affordable vacuum cleaner, the Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car has lots of suction and a strong run time. Its roller head makes light work of dirt and dust pick-up.
Our Ecommerce Editor Molly Cleary tried the Shark Bagless Cylinder Pet Vacuum out at home for a few months and found it boasts impressive suction power and plenty of features to easily achieve a deep clean. It's also got a large capacity and a self-cleaning brush roll that works well on all floor types.
We've rated the Henry Numatic PET200 as the best reliable vacuum cleaner on the market and there are plenty of reasons why. With a generous 9-litre capacity, it's affordable, simple to use and lightweight. What else could a professional cleaner want?
During testing, the Dyson V11 Outsize wowed us and our Dyson V11 Outsize review has the full details. Best for hard floors, it's consistently powerful, seamless to use and is super easy to empty. Like most Dysons, it's on the pricier side, but it's well worth it if you ask us.
If you're looking for a heavy-duty vacuum, stop your search. The SEBO Automatic X7 Pet Vacuum Cleaner has unbeatable power and is super sturdy. Although it's hefty to manoeuvre, it's a super dependable option if you have a lot of ground to cover.
Looking for the best Dyson out there? The Dyson Gen5detect Absolute is the creme de la creme. Its innovative lasers have impeccable pick-up ability, while its battery life is second to none. The downside? It's extremely expensive even for a Dyson.
Like we said, most of these most popular vacuum cleaners are currently on offer in the January sales so act fast if you want to snap one of them up at a discounted price and bag yourself a bargain.
Jenny is Senior Digital Editor and joined the team in 2021, working across Ideal Home, Real Homes, Homes & Gardens, Livingetc and Gardeningetc. Since getting on the property market, her passion for interior design and gardening has taken on a new lease of life. She loves collecting and salvaging unique items (much to her other half's despair) but sniffing out stylish home bargains is her one true love. When she has a spare minute, she loves to do a spot of crafting, having studied textiles at university – although she hardly gets the chance with her daughters keeping her permanently on her toes.
How to recycle a mattress - who can help and how much it'll cost you
