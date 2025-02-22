Experts say this is the reason you should use a dehumidifier all year round — and your health and home will thank you for it

As we’re on the brink of spring, you may be tempted to unplug your dehumidifier and store it for next winter - however, experts say you should use your dehumidifier all year round.

The best dehumidifiers suck excess water out of the air, keeping your home at an ideal humidity and preventing damp, mould and condensation. A dehumidifier can even help dry laundry quickly.

You’re probably already aware you should use a dehumidifier in winter , but using it all year has a number of benefits - such as ensuring you feel comfortable during humid summer months. If you’ve been wondering if you should use a dehumidifier all year round, this is everything you need to know.

Can you use a dehumidifier all year round?

‘Using a dehumidifier year-round is especially useful in homes with poor ventilation, basements, or areas prone to dampness. Many modern dehumidifiers have built-in humidistats, allowing them to maintain an optimal humidity level automatically, making them energy-efficient and convenient,’ says Craig Curtis, a spokesperson for Machine Mart .

You may be put off by the prospect of keeping your machine out all year round, however, as of January this year, the cost to run a dehumidifier can vary between 4 to 12p an hour depending on the wattage. This figure will be lower if yours is controlled by a humidistat that will automatically turn the dehumidifier off and on.

What’s more, using your dehumidifier throughout the year can improve the health of you and your family, as Sam Tamlyn, Window Expert and Managing Director of Shutterly Fabulous , explains.

‘Using a dehumidifier all year round is incredibly beneficial for your home and your health. Firstly, maintaining optimal humidity levels helps prevent mould and mildew, which can cause health issues like allergies and respiratory problems. A dehumidifier keeps these at bay, ensuring a healthier living environment,’ he says.

‘Additionally, using a dehumidifier protects your home and belongings. Excess moisture can lead to structural damage, such as wood rot and peeling paint, as well as damage to furniture and other household items, so keeping these levels in check will help to prolong the life of your home and its contents.’

With the use of your machine, it’s important you also keep up with its maintenance to keep it running smoothly and efficiently. This includes cleaning your dehumidifier and regularly emptying its water tank.

You don't have to put your dehumidifier into storage this spring - in fact you should leave it out and reap the benefits.