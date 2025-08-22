IKEA just launched a genius shower accessory to help you save water (and money) around the home

With what feels like the ever-increasing household bills, it’s become more important than ever to track our water usage and improve our efficiency. And while you can take shorter showers and use your dishwasher less frequently, IKEA has a clever, limited edition range that optimises smart showering and water efficiency.

If you’re looking for ways to save water , BERGVATTNET collection should be on your radar. It features nifty designs such as a water meter and a bucket that doubles up as storage to stop precious water from going down the drain. All these clever and very colourful buys are priced at the affordable price you'd expect from IKEA.

They're also a great way to introduce a more eco-conscious lifestyle to your home, and save a little money on your water usage in the process.

The BERGVATTNET collection features a range of bathroom accessories from bath mats to towels and even a gorgeous £10 carafe . The collection is bold and bright blue, which might not be to every ones taste but certainly makes a design statement.

It was the water meter, shower diverter and bucket that caught my attention. All three work in harmony to turn your bathroom into a money and water-saving powerhouse.

The Auto Diverter and hose (£25) can be attached to your shower mixer to collect the cold water that would otherwise go to waste as you wait for the shower to heat up. The other end can be placed in the bucket to collect the cold water. This water can then be used to water your houseplants and garden, which is especially helpful given that some of the country is currently under a hosepipe ban .

The bucket is designed to fit in the corner of a standard shower and holds up to eight litres of water - enough to flush your toilet three times. It even has a removable shelf so you can use it for extra bathroom storage .

IKEA is also selling a water meter that can be attached to your shower. It allows you to track your water usage. The clever meter displays how much water is being used, the water temperature and shower duration. If you’ve been nudging your family about the importance of a five-minute shower to save money, this meter can provide a helpful reminder. The meter has a two-minute memory for when you pause the water flow during a show, and comes with a three-year warranty.

It has been designed with the intention to spark conversations around using water more wisely, with the Swedish brand suggesting your family turns it into a competition over who uses water most efficiently.

With plenty of households feeling financial strain following an increase in water bills , the IKEA BERGVATTNET collection is a smart solution to get the family working together to save water. While we don’t know exactly how much money it will save (the products are still very new), it’s always a good idea to reduce or reuse consumption wherever possible.

IKEA's BERGVATTNET collection is a limited edition, so you'll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one. However, I have rounded up a few affordable alternatives if you don’t manage to get your hands on it.

Alternatives

Lowenergie Shower Timer with Flow Meter Self Powered £13.99 at B&Q This clever water meter stays green if you are using an economical amount of water (under 40L), goes yellow if you use between 40 and 59L of water and goes red if you 60 or more litres. Water Saving Showerhead - Green Dial with 5 Spray Patterns Function Setting £12.99 at B&Q This aeration head means air is mixed into the water, creating larger, more luxurious-feeling droplets while using less water at the same time. This one fits onto any standard mounting. JML Jml 3 Function Pure Shower Head Plus - Chrome £14.99 at Argos This head works with both electric and power showers, using 35% less water than a standard shower head.

I haven't seen many products available that are both as affordable and innovative as the IKEA BERGVATTNET collection. Can you see yourself adopting any of them to save and reuse water in your home?