How to use a dehumidifier in the winter months – 4 tips to keep in mind when temperatures drop, according to experts
Get the most out of your appliance in the coming winter months with expert-led advice
Using a dehumidifier in the winter months is when this device comes into it's own helping us to battle with the wet and cold weather.
Although humidity might often be a trait associated with the stifling British summer, high humidity levels are actually on our tail more than ever during winter; making the best dehumidifiers all the more essential to help get rid of damp and condensation in the home.
Not only that, but dehumidifiers also work wonders to dry clothes fast if you're trying to steer away from relying on a costly tumble dryer to get the job done.
To properly reap these benefits, knowing how to use a dehumidifier in the winter months is one of the best favours you can do for yourself to get the most out of your appliance. So, we turned to experts to share their top tips for effective results.
1. Leave it running
One of the biggest dehumidifier mistakes people make is buying a dehumidifier to then only turn it on for a couple of hours every day.
Chris Michael, managing director at Meaco says this is 'counter-intuitive' because in order for it to achieve its purpose, you need to leave a dehumidifier running to effectively combat damp. 'Set the humidistat to 55% RH (relative humidity) and then let the dehumidifier decide when it should turn on or off,' he advises.
Although it might seem worrisome to leave a dehumidifier running 24/7 (especially when paired with the false narrative that dehumidifiers are a fire hazard), the best way to treat a dehumidifier is similar to how you would treat a fridge. In the same way you wouldn't unplug your fridge when you leave the house, it's best to just let your dehumidifier do its thing, too.
2. Optimal placement
The placement of your dehumidifier is not something that should be taken lightly, as it can make all the difference in whether or not it works its best.
'Position the dehumidifier closest to the sources of moisture. If your problem is based on a lack of extractor fan in the bathroom, then place it on the landing or corridor outside the bathroom. If your problem is due to large amounts of washing being dried indoors, then use the dehumidifier to dry the laundry,' advises Chris.
When in doubt, Joshua Warren, AO.com's dehumidifier expert simply recommends you to 'keep your dehumidifier in a central location within your home'. When doing this, keep any internal doors open for increased damp air circulation toward the appliance.
3. Set the right humidity level
We touched on this slightly in the first point, but ensuring you set the right humidity level will set you up for success – especially if your intention is to use a dehumidifier to dry out damp walls.
'Most dehumidifiers allow you to set a target humidity level, so in winter, it's a wise idea to aim for a relative humidity of around 30-50%,' suggests Joshua. 'By doing this, you'll help prevent condensation on windows and walls without making the air too dry.'
4. Filter maintenance
As with any appliance, cleaning and maintenance remains paramount in keeping your dehumidifier at optimal performance and keep the cost of running a dehumidifier down.
'Keep on top of cleaning or replacing your air filter regularly, particularly in the winter. A clean filter ensures your dehumidifier runs efficiently and helps reduce its energy consumption in the more expensive months,' assures Joshua.
Chris adds, 'The cleaner the filter, the more moisture the dehumidifier will collect, the quieter it will run, and the longer it will last.'
Our favourite dehumidifiers for winter
Small, affordable, super quiet, and with low running costs of just 1p per hour, this is great a budget-friendly option for minor moisture issues. Its Peltier condenser has pretty low extraction rate, so don't expect powerful performance, but its compact build is ideal for tucking away into any small space.
Knowing how to use a dehumidifier in the winter months to ensure the most efficient and best results isn't all too different from what you've likely already been doing, but the above tips are the most important things to keep in mind when temperatures do drop.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is a Junior Writer at Ideal Home. She's always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham where her love for journalism blossomed following her internship at ArchDaily. Now focused on home tech, Jullia works on writing features and explainers to help people make the most of their home appliance investments. When she isn't writing, she loves exploring the city, coffee shop hopping, and losing hours to a cosy game.
-
10 outdoor reading nook ideas that will inspire you to carve out a quiet retreat in your garden
Make the space to dive into a good book with one of these serene outdoor reading nook ideas
By Amy Hodge
-
Stacey Dooley has drenched her dining room in this year's most popular colour – and we've tracked down the perfect paint shade to recreate it
The Strictly star has given her dining and living space a brave green makeover
By Sara Hesikova
-
When to prune azaleas - timing is critical if you want your shrubs to flower next year
If you prune azaleas too late, there’s a high chance they won’t flower next year
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec's Home Truths - their homeware addictions and why they never buy mugs
The professional dancers let us in on some of their home secrets
By Gemma Calvert
-
Air purifier vs air filter – experts explain the differences and which is the right choice for your home
For a home, the choice for improving air quality is clear
By Jullia Joson
-
The 4 trending shades of green you need to know about this summer – and how to style them like a pro in your home
Green has been dominating all colour trends this summer – these are the shades we’ve been seeing everywhere
By Sara Hesikova
-
Trends come and go, but this is how to give the prairie style look timeless appeal
Prairie style is trending, but if you get the styling right this isn't just a flash-in-the-pan look
By Charlotte Boyd
-
Are dehumidifiers a fire hazard? Experts address common concerns and top tips for safe everyday use
Expert advice to ensure safe operation of a dehumidifier
By Jullia Joson
-
Amanda Holden's interior designer reveals her secrets for making a home look expensive – without the high price tag
Anouska Lancaster knows a thing or two about creating spaces with wow factor
By Sara Hesikova
-
Did you spot this IKEA kitchen hack on Escape to the Chateau? Dick and Angel Strawbridge say it's a staple in their home
IKEA made more than a couple of appearances on the hit Channel 4 home renovation show
By Rebecca Knight
-
Does a dehumidifier clean air? Air treatment experts debunk the common misconception
Dehumidifiers affect indoor air quality in a different way
By Jullia Joson