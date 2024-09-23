How to clean a dehumidifier - avoid mould growing in your appliance with this easy 10-minute routine

Have you come to rely on your dehumidifier at home, but you’re now wondering how to clean a dehumidifier? These helpful units are essential in some houses, but when you’re running them on a regular basis, every now and then they need to be cleaned and given a little TLC.

The best dehumidifiers are super handy to have around the home, particularly when it comes to period properties that are prone to dampness. Whether you’re using your dehumidifier in the kitchen or a dehumidifier in your bedroom, without them, you might find that mould grows and your rooms feel damp and cold, which of course is the last thing that you want.

The good news is, dehumidifiers are pretty easy to clean and look after once you know how. By following a few simple steps, you can ensure your unit continues to run efficiently and that your home stays dry and mould-free.

Armed with just a few simple pieces of kit, such as a sponge and spray bottle, you can clean your dehumidifier in as little as 10 minutes. You will need to clean it every couple of weeks if you are running it regularly, to keep it in good working condition.

Why is it important to clean a dehumidifier?

If you rely on your dehumidifier to stop your home from becoming damp, cleaning the unit is essential to make sure it’s working as well as it possibly can. Joshua Warren, Dehumidifier Expert at AO explains, 'Maintaining a clean dehumidifier is essential for its efficiency and longevity. Dust, mould, and bacteria can accumulate quickly inside your unit, which can reduce its ability to extract moisture and compromise the quality of your indoor air.'

'By carrying out regular cleaning, this will help ensure your dehumidifier runs smoothly,' Joshua continues. 'Regular cleaning will prevent harmful contaminants from circulating, and ultimately keep your home a healthier, more comfortable environment.'

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

What you will need

You won’t need to spend a fortune on tools to clean your dehumidifier, but there are a few essential pieces of kit that will make the job easier:

Step-by-step

1. Dismantle your dehumidifier

First thing’s first, make sure your dehumidifier is switched off before you start the cleaning process. It’s best to unplug it from the wall to be on the safe side. The next step is to remove the filter from the dehumidifier and the internal bucket. If you’re not sure where to find these parts, check the manual that came with your unit.

(Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

2. Clean out the internal bucket

Once you’ve removed the internal bucket from your dehumidifier, it’s time to give it a good clean.

'Cleaning the internal bucket of a dehumidifier regularly is important and shouldn’t be left uncleaned for long periods of time, otherwise mould can build up,’ says Adele Brennan, Home Electricals Buyer at VonHaus.

'We advise when emptying the water tank, if you’re not planning to use it again straight away, to clean with warm water and mild dish soap with a sponge ,and dry the appliance thoroughly to further prevent mould,' she advises.

A further step you can take to prevent mould and bacteria from growing is to clean the inside of the bucket using a white vinegar solution. Mix equal parts of distilled white vinegar and water and put the solution into a spray bottle. Spritz the inside of the tank and leave for a few minutes, then wipe away with a dry cloth.

If you notice a brown coating forming on the internal bucket, leave the vinegar solution to soak in for around an hour before wiping it away.

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

3. Clean the filter

Now it’s time to clean the filter in your dehumidifier. Remove it from the unit and grab your hoover. Use the hose attachment on your hoover to remove any dust or lint from the filter.

If this is the first time you have cleaned your dehumidifier you might find this isn’t quite enough to remove absolutely everything. In this instance, give it a deeper clean by soaking it in water. Next take a soft scrub brush and a mild soap to loosen up any stubborn dust from the filter. Rinse thoroughly and dry before returning the filter to your dehumidifier.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Clean the outside of the unit

The final step is to clean the outside of your unit. 'Cleaning the exterior of your dehumidifier is just as important as maintaining its internal components,' says Joshua Warren at AO. 'Dust and grime can clog your unit’s vents and restrict airflow – which can affect its overall efficiency.'

'By wiping down the outer surfaces regularly, you not only enhance the appearance of your dehumidifier but also help ensure it functions at peak performance.'

(Image credit: Meaco)

FAQs

How do you get mould out of a dehumidifier?

If you’re not cleaning your dehumidifier regularly then mould can begin to form in the tank. As long as this is dealt with, it’s not a major problem and you can continue to use your dehumidifier as normal once it’s been removed.

‘If you do need to clean mould out of the internal bucket/water tank, we’d advise cleaning as soon as possible,' states Adele Brennan at VonHaus.

'Firstly, remove the water taken from the appliance. Fill the bottom of the tank with water and add in a few drops of mild dish soap. Clean the inside of the tank and clean off any residue that’s on the surface of the tank,' advises Adele.

'Swish the water for a couple of minutes before pouring it out down the sink. Fill the tank up with clean water and swish it around to get rid of all the suds and residual cleaner. It is important to note that you should not use boiling water to clean the water tank.'

What happens if you don’t clean a dehumidifier?

We get it, there are always endless jobs that need doing and it’s easy for those jobs that seem less important to be forgotten about. If you don’t clean your dehumidifier, mould can start to grow on the inside. Of course one of the main reasons for using a dehumidifier is to try to avoid mould growing in your home, but a dehumidifier with mould inside can release mould spores into your home.

In addition, if you’re not cleaning your dehumidifier around every couple of weeks (when it’s in regular use), it can become less effective the longer you leave it.