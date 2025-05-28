Aldi is selling a £15 alternative for Gordon Ramsay's favourite £100 HexClad pans - they're also metal utensil safe

The supermarket is launching its own 'tri-ply' pans

Aldi is really keeping the hits coming with its Specialbuys range and this week's treat is an alternative to one of the hottest cookware brands around: HexClad.

Endorsed by Gordon Ramsay and with rave reviews from professional chefs and home cooks alike, the only real downside to HexClad is the huge price tags. That's why this alternative, only available in Aldi stores from tomorrow (Thursday 29th of May), is a real limited time opportunity.

So if you're not quite ready to splash out on the brand that I think is currently creating the best saucepan set out there (as evidenced by our HexClad pan set review), this might be a good way for you to test the waters.

Priced at £14.99 each, Aldi's 28cm Tri-Ply Frying Pan and 18cm Saucepan are certainly cheap and cheerful. But how do they measure up against HexClad's signature Frying Pan (£129 at Amazon)? Let's dig into the specifications to see.

Aldi's Tri-Ply pans on a pink background

Aldi's Tri-Ply pans range, £14.99 at Aldi.

(Image credit: Future)

Let's start with the basics. HexClad pans are made with a stainless steel surface, an aluminium core and a magnetic steel base. Compatible with gas, electric and induction hobs, this layered design is how the cookware gets its tri-ply credentials.

The Aldi alternatives are, according to the brand's website, made by 'combining 2 stainless steel layers over an aluminium layer'. So you can see the similarities.

One of the things I find great about using HexClad pans at home is the ability to use metal utensils on the surface without fear of chipping away at the non-stick. That's the same with this Aldi version too, according to the supermarket.

Testing the 7 Piece HexClad Cookware Set at home

When our expert reviewer tried out HexClad's 7-Piece Set.

(Image credit: Future)

Seeing as we haven't tried them yet here at Ideal Home, it's impossible to say how these Aldi own-brand pans will actually perform once you get them home. But one thing is for sure, they've certainly got the stainless steel good looks covered.

I love the fact that the saucepan comes with a lid for under £15 too and the fact that the handles should stay cool when you're using them.

Are you tempted to give this Aldi buy a go in your kitchen given the bargain price-tag? Or are you more interested in investing in the real deal? Let us know in the comments.

