Le Creuset limited edition pop up
(Image credit: Le Creuset)
The iconic French cookware brand Le Creuset is launching its first ever pop-up in London, which will run from Thursday 5th June to Thursday 3rd July. The event, named Edition Limitée, will feature 'rare, unique and discounted products' as well as fan-favourite colourways.

The event will take place at Henrietta Street in London, and is free to attend. If you're a fan of the best cast iron cookware brand out there, this isn't something you'll want to miss, especially given that the pop-up will be stocking viral products like the brand's petite fruit pots and the Instagram-ubiquitous petal casserole dishes in the most covetable shades.

And if you can't get to the pop-up in person, then fear not, I've also found some stunning Le Creuset pieces on sale right now (like this Heart Casserole Dish for just £161.25 from Wayfair), so you can still get your fix virtually.

Let's get into the limited edition buys that Le Creuset is going to be stocking at the pop-up. For the astrology fans out there, the brand has revived its Zodiac mug range, which features a design for every star sign. These are collector's items not currently widely available to buy.

Le Creuset limited edition pop up

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Then we have the pieces that everyone dreams of owning for their kitchen, the cast iron casserole dishes. You'll have the chance at the pop-up to pick up the fan favourite Petal Casserole Dish in Bluebell (which is a pastel purple shade) - a product you won't find anywhere else in the UK.

That's accompanied by the Signature Cast Iron Heart Dish in Peche (a soft peach shade) and the mega-viral Stoneware Apple Casserole and Stoneware Tomato Casserole dishes.

Le Creuset peach heart dish

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

That's just a sneak peek of what's going to be available for fans who attend the pop-up, so if there's a particular colourway or collector's item on your wishlist, it'll be worth getting there to check it out.

If you're less interested in shopping the limited edition picks and more interested in scoring a Le Creuset bargain, I've also found these dishes I've tried and loved that are currently on sale.

Le Creuset cookware

Wayfair
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Casserole

This is the first ever Le Creuset piece I owned and colour-wise, it's still my favourite. Bamboo is a pretty recent launch, so to see it reduced by over £100 here makes it a bonafide steal.

Le Creuset shallow casserole

Wayfair
Le Creuset Shallow Casserole Dish

I think this is the best Le Creuset shape out there for everyday cooking. That, combined with the fact you can pick this up in Chambray (which is another relatively new shade) makes this a deal too good to miss.

Le Creuset skillet on amazon

LE CREUSET
Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Skillet

A skillet is such a useful tool to have in your cooking arsenal and if you've never tried Le Creuset before, you can pick this up as your first investment for less than £100. I'm sold!

Whether you make it to the Le Creuset London pop-up or shop from afar, one thing is for sure, you'll be enjoying your new cast iron purchase for years (if not decades!) to come.

Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.

