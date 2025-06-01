The iconic French cookware brand Le Creuset is launching its first ever pop-up in London, which will run from Thursday 5th June to Thursday 3rd July. The event, named Edition Limitée, will feature 'rare, unique and discounted products' as well as fan-favourite colourways.

The event will take place at Henrietta Street in London, and is free to attend. If you're a fan of the best cast iron cookware brand out there, this isn't something you'll want to miss, especially given that the pop-up will be stocking viral products like the brand's petite fruit pots and the Instagram-ubiquitous petal casserole dishes in the most covetable shades.

And if you can't get to the pop-up in person, then fear not, I've also found some stunning Le Creuset pieces on sale right now (like this Heart Casserole Dish for just £161.25 from Wayfair), so you can still get your fix virtually.

A post shared by Le Creuset UK (@lecreusetuk) A photo posted by on

Let's get into the limited edition buys that Le Creuset is going to be stocking at the pop-up. For the astrology fans out there, the brand has revived its Zodiac mug range, which features a design for every star sign. These are collector's items not currently widely available to buy.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Then we have the pieces that everyone dreams of owning for their kitchen, the cast iron casserole dishes. You'll have the chance at the pop-up to pick up the fan favourite Petal Casserole Dish in Bluebell (which is a pastel purple shade) - a product you won't find anywhere else in the UK.

That's accompanied by the Signature Cast Iron Heart Dish in Peche (a soft peach shade) and the mega-viral Stoneware Apple Casserole and Stoneware Tomato Casserole dishes.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

That's just a sneak peek of what's going to be available for fans who attend the pop-up, so if there's a particular colourway or collector's item on your wishlist, it'll be worth getting there to check it out.

If you're less interested in shopping the limited edition picks and more interested in scoring a Le Creuset bargain, I've also found these dishes I've tried and loved that are currently on sale.

Wayfair Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Oval Casserole £207.99 at Wayfair UK This is the first ever Le Creuset piece I owned and colour-wise, it's still my favourite. Bamboo is a pretty recent launch, so to see it reduced by over £100 here makes it a bonafide steal. Wayfair Le Creuset Shallow Casserole Dish £198 at Wayfair UK I think this is the best Le Creuset shape out there for everyday cooking. That, combined with the fact you can pick this up in Chambray (which is another relatively new shade) makes this a deal too good to miss. LE CREUSET Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Skillet £90 at Amazon UK A skillet is such a useful tool to have in your cooking arsenal and if you've never tried Le Creuset before, you can pick this up as your first investment for less than £100. I'm sold!

Whether you make it to the Le Creuset London pop-up or shop from afar, one thing is for sure, you'll be enjoying your new cast iron purchase for years (if not decades!) to come.