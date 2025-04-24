Unless you’re new here, you’ll probably be well aware that here at Ideal Home, we dedicate a lot of time to finding the best affordable Le Creuset alternatives - and Wilko’s Kitchen Master 24cm Round Casserole Dish (£39.99) is the latest I’ve tracked down.

When it comes to the best cast iron cookware , it doesn’t get much better than Le Creuset. The French cookware brand is famed for its high-quality designs and beautiful colourways. But if your budget doesn’t quite stretch to Le Creuset, that doesn’t mean you should miss out on quality cookware.

Available in stylish blue, black and orange colourways, Wilko’s Kitchen Master round casserole dish looks just like its designer counterpart - and this is everything you need to know before you decide to invest in it.

Wilko Kitchen Master 24cm Blue Round Casserole Dish With Lid £39.99 at Wilko This dish is wide and deep with a capacity of 4.5L, making it a great choice for families. It's beautiful blue colourway is a striking choice, making this dish a standout in your kitchen. Le Creuset Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round Casserole £209 at Le Creuset The stunning Azure colourway was inspired by the Med, making it one of Le Creuset's most summery shades. Le Creuset's cast iron comes with a lifetime guarantee making it a worthy investment.

The Kitchen Master 24cm Round Casserole Dish is perfect for soups, stews and slowcooking, making it a fantastic addition to any home chef’s kitchen. It also claims to have great heat retention so will keep your meals piping hot when transferring from stove to table.

Furthermore, with a capacity of 4.5L, its £39.99 price tag makes this dish great value for money, with its capability to feed the whole family and even have some left over. The dish can be used on the hob and is oven safe up to 240°c or gas mark 9. However, it isn’t dishwasher safe, so make sure to clean it with care.

Wilko’s rich blue shade looks incredibly stylish and would suit any of your kitchen ideas . It’s a close match to Le Creuset’s Azure shade , which is inspired by the Mediterranean sea - perfect if you’re looking to bring that summer holiday feeling to your kitchen.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

While Le Creuset can rarely be beaten on quality, it is a once-in-a-lifetime investment, as shown by the brand’s lifetime guarantee. I’d say it’s a worthy investment, but with pots costing upwards of £200, you may not want to spend that amount right now and that is where knowing the best Le Creuset alternatives comes in handy.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as Wilko’s casserole dish, Habitat’s Cast Iron Casserole Dish (currently £23.33 ) is available in five different colourways and has hundreds of five-star reviews. And while slightly more expensive than Wilko, ProCook’s Cast Iron Casserole Dish (£65) , is also one of Ideal Home’s best-rated cast iron dishes.

More Alternatives

Habitat Habitat 5.3 Litre Cast Iron Casserole Dish - Orange Was £45 now £33.75 at Argos Habitat's casserole dish has been a reliable Le Creuset alternative for a long time. Not only does it look like the real thing, but it has almost 100 five star reviews. ProCook Cast Iron Casserole Dish 30cm / 6.2l Oval Graduated Blue Was £75 now £67.50 ProCook casserole dishes come with a 25 year guarantee, which is not often seen with such a low price tag. It has excellent heat retention and is suitable for all hobs including induction. Amazon Nuovva Cast Iron Pot With Lid £36.99 at Amazon This casserole pot claims to be low-maintence, with an enamel coating for easy cleaning, and does not need seasonsing. It's also oven, hob and dishwasher safe.

Will you be testing Wilko’s casserole dish? Or do you think the original Le Creuset casserole dish cannot be beaten?