M&S’ All In One Saucepan is £95 cheaper than the iconic Always Pan – but you’ll have to act quickly if you want one as it’s already selling out online

If you love Our Place pans but are less keen on the price, then do I have some news for you. M&S’ new All In One Saucepan is a dead ringer for the cult Always Pan and at £30 a pop, it’s a great affordable option, too.

The Always Pan is a gold standard for kitchen versatility, claiming to do the job of 10 pieces of traditional cookware, and making it one of the best cast iron cookware pieces in the process. It’s a coveted item here at Ideal Home and one that many of the team swear by - I’d be lying if I said the Always Pan wasn’t waiting for me on my pay day wishlist.

Now M&S has offered an affordable alternative to the classic pan. The All In One Saucepan (£30) claims it can handle all cooking jobs of multiple pots and pans - and we think it could be a worthy alternative to the Always Pan.

The Our Place Always Pan (£125) has become a cult favourite for a reason. The 10-in-one pan can handle barising, searing, steaming, straining, sauteing, frying, boiling and baking - not to mention its aesthetically pleasing design also makes it a great serving dish for your dining table. In short, it’s one of those pans every home kitchen needs.

Similarly, the M&S All In One Saucepan boasts an impressive selection of skills. M&S states it’s perfect for deep frying, steaming, searing, sautéing and braising. It even comes complete with a stainless steel steamer basket and aluminium lid.

The M&S pan is available in Natural (a soft beige) or Charcoal (a deep grey). By contrast, Our Place’s Always Pan is available in five different colourways, not to mention the brand’s new titanium makeover or its limited edition espresso colourway. While Our Place certainly offers more choice, M&S is the more affordable option.

Our Place Always Pan in Sage. (Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

‘I use my Our Place pans every day to cook dinner and prep my lunches, so I can totally see the appeal of a multi-functional pan like this,’ says Molly Cleary , Kitchen Appliances Editor and Certified Expert on Appliances and Cookware, speaking about the M&S All In One Saucepan.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘It looks like a great shape and I always love the design quirk of a different interior colour. I've also heard great things about aluminium pans, especially for those who need a lightweight option. If you're on a budget then it might be worth giving this one a go, though I'll be sticking to my trusty Always Pan as it hasn't let me down yet!'

If you're looking to invest in one of the best non-stick frying pans , I’d argue the Always Pan should be at the top of your list. It’s made from non-toxic materials and the non-stick is top tier. Yet, I don’t think the M&S version is to be sniffed. We’re constantly impressed by the quality of their home and kitchenware and the All In One Saucepan is an incredible price, considering what it can do.

The M&S All In One Saucepan has already sold out online, so you’ll have to head in store if you want to get your hands on one - although we do think a restock is soon expected. So, if you haven’t been able to track one down, these are a few Our Place alternatives we recommend.

Goodful All-In-One Pan £59.12 at Amazon This pan can handle seven different functions including frying, stewing and boiling - and unlike a Always Pan, it's dishwasher safe. Ninja Foodi Zerostick 9-In-1 Possible Pan £129.99 at Lakeland The Ninja PossiblePan can be used as a frying pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucepan, steamer, roasting pan and baking dish - it even comes with a 10 year guarantee making it a worthy investment. Jamie Oliver by Tefal Cooks Classic Shallow Pan £92 at Amazon This pan has the perfect shape to cook a large variety of dishes. You can stew, roast, fry, poach and bake and still achieve evenly cooked food. This pan is also non-stick and is compatible with all ovens and hobs.

Did you manage to snag the new M&S pan? If you have, let us know how you rate it!