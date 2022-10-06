Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce brand new show

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge, from Escape to the Chateau, have announced that the hit Channel 4 series will soon be coming to an end – but never fear, as the couple has revealed that they will be returning with a brand new show instead!

The couple first hit our screens in 2016, and viewers have since enjoyed eight seasons following their journey, which saw them getting their lavish – but downtrodden – French chateau up to scratch.

And now, fans will see them explore a new avenue, in a follow-up series set to begin next year called Escape to the Chateau: Secret France.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's new show

While we're saying goodbye to the original series, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France is set to air in 2023, though we don't yet have a confirmed launch date.

The show will see Dick and Angel on 'adventures, unlocking the secrets of France', Channel 4 say. We don't have many more details about what the series will see the creative couple doing, but reportedly, the pair will utilise their experience in the country, to show viewers a side of France that tourists rarely see.

While we're glad to hear that we'll still have something to look forward to from the Strawbridge's, keen fans will be saddened by the news that Escape to the Chateau series 9 will be the final iteration of the original show, where fans have fallen for Angel's DIY projects and Dick's engineering solutions.

(Image credit: Channel 4/Escape to the Chateau)

It will begin in autumn (there is no confirmed air date yet), and it seems like it's set to be one of their biggest – and busiest – instalments ever.

After the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic, the chateau is now back with a bang, and is set to host a multitude of events; including weddings and a Christmas extravaganza, as well as the Strawbridge's own extended family.

As ever though, there are plenty of jobs still to finish around the property before celebrations can begin, including the replacement of 62 windows and an 'extension', in the form of a winter garden on stilts!

(Image credit: Channel 4/Escape to the Chateau)

To close out the show, the ninth series will also see Angel and Dick reminisce on the past seven years, and all they've accomplished at their chateau since that time.

Sharing their thoughts on the end of the series, and the beginning of their new venture, they said, 'Escape to the Chateau has been our family journey; our decision to buy a Chateau with no water, electricity, heating or sewage has taken us on the adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold.

'We’re so grateful to everyone who continues to support us and we’re looking forward to what the future holds. As one Chateau chapter ends, so another Chateau story begins…'

We'll be catching up on as many of Angel Strawbridge's interior tips as we can until then!