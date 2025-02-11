Radio and TV presenter Gaby Roslin reveals her home truths including the bad habit she can't quit

Books. I'm reading Matt Haig's The Life Impossible. Absolutely brilliant! I've got another book next to my bed called Before The Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi.

There’s some reading glasses, because I need them - I'm loud and proud about that - some Carmex lip balm because I hate having dry lips and an old-fashioned digital clock with neon digits. I love bright colours everywhere. My phone is by the bed with the ringer on in case of emergencies. I got the phone call at 4.30am when Zoe [Ball] wasn’t well. They said, ‘Can you come in?’ I managed to get into the BBC studio, make-up on and everything done - with 55 minutes before going on air.