Move quickly – there's 25% off Habitat's Indu garden bench, a lookalike for a high-end cult fave

Is it just us or are brands stepping up their garden furniture game this year? Not that we’re complaining. Quite the opposite. Especially when they are the perfect dupe for high end-priced cult favourite designs at a budget-friendly cost – as is the case with the Habitat Indu garden bench.

Indeed, Habitat’s new garden bench is a lookalike alternative for the much-loved HAY Palissade outdoor bench, which is by many regarded as the best garden bench there is. And unsurprisingly enough, it made its way onto our own list of the very best.

While the HAY Palissade bench, available at Holloways of Ludlow, is sold for £769, the Habitat Indu 2 Seater Metal Garden Bench is priced at £130. And if that wasn’t enough of a cost difference, Argos is currently holding a garden furniture sale with everything being 25% off until 4th June, including the Indu bench – making it £97.50 after the discount. All you need to do is apply the code GARDEN25 at checkout either on the Argos or Habitat website to benefit from the offer. But better be quick before the bench sells out.

(Image credit: Holloways of Ludlow/HAY)

Habitat’s Indu garden bench is 25% off

If you’re looking for garden furniture and garden bench ideas, then Habitat is not a bad place to go. As Habitat’s current garden furniture offering boasts designer style at affordable prices. And we love to see it!

Just recently we were swooning over the Habitat Lucinda garden bench from the brand’s 60th anniversary collection. And now there’s a new design for us to have a crush on – especially as it bears such close resemblance to the HAY Palissade garden bench, from the matte-coated metal material and slated look, down to the most popular green colourway.

‘The HAY Palissade outdoor furniture collection boasts a minimalist yet striking aesthetic,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, of the Palissade’s popularity. ‘Its clean lines and geometric patterns appeal to a broad range of tastes, fitting seamlessly into various outdoor settings from modern to rustic. The furniture is not only visually appealing but also incredibly durable. It withstands diverse weather conditions, making it a practical choice for outdoor spaces. Despite its sturdy metal construction, the design ensures comfort through thoughtful ergonomics. The shapes and contours of the furniture are designed to support and cradle the body comfortably.

This is not the first time a budget-friendly brand has taken on the Palissade look this year as George Home released its metal slat garden bench set that resembles the HAY Palissade patio set, complete with a dining table and two backless benches. And it’s no coincidence that it’s currently sold out.

So like we said already, we recommend to act quickly to avoid disappointment as we predict this will be a swift sellout too.