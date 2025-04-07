How to make your porch look expensive without breaking the bank – 8 ways to welcome your guests in style

Given that it’s not a very large space and it’s a somewhat confusing one that exists on the border between the outside world and your home, a porch is often forgotten and neglected, which can cheapen the look of the entrance to your home. But if you want to avoid that and are wondering how to make your porch look expensive, you’ve come to the right place.

There are several expensive-looking front porch ideas approved by stylists and experts which you can employ to elevate the look of the space, and there’s no need to break the bank for any of them. But, the pros all agree that the porch is an area that shouldn’t be overlooked, as it can also cheapen the impression of your entire home.

‘The porch is your home's handshake – not an afterthought, but an intentional first greeting,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist.

Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, agrees, ‘Your front porch is one of the first things guests and passersby notice, making it key to your home’s curb appeal. But making it look stylish and elevated doesn’t necessarily have to come with a hefty price tag!’

1. Create a symmetrical layout

If ever in doubt when decorating or styling, always turn to symmetry – it’s a foolproof way to elevate pretty much any space, including your front porch.

‘Think symmetry – identical planters either side of the door or a couple of lantern-style wall lights,’ Sam at Flitch says.

Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox, adds, ‘Large, symmetrical planters either side of the door create a feeling of grandeur. Opt for classic pots or sleek, modern designs with lush greenery for timeless appeal.’

2. Swap out a tired house number

The porch is usually where your house number lives. And that in itself offers an opportunity to elevate the space by switching the existing one for a more creative, interesting and/or stylish house number idea.

‘Replacing an old house number or letterbox with something in solid brass or sleek matte black metal can transform the entrance instantly,’ Sam at Flitch says.

Lucy at Arighi Bianchi agrees that this is one of the easiest ways to make your porch look more expensive, ‘Give your porch a personalised touch with a new house plate or number.’

3. Add a fresh coat of paint

Whether you’re looking to upcycle a piece of furniture or give a room a new look, there is always a paint idea that will solve your troubles. And giving your porch a new coat of paint, and going for a new front door colour idea, is the perfect way to make the area look more expensive.

‘The first thing you can do to instantly smarten your porch up and make it look more expensive is to give it a lick of paint – and that includes the front door. A striking, well-maintained front door in deep navy or dark green with statement brass hardware can immediately enhance curb appeal. Try painting the door a contrasting colour to the rest of the porch,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

4. Go for natural materials and finishes

Even though plastic and synthetic materials are often durable and fairly inexpensive, they also tend to be one of the things that will make a porch look cheap. So instead, it’s recommended to opt for natural materials.

‘Avoid flimsy or plastic furniture as this can cheapen the look,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

Sam at Flitch continues, ‘Choose natural textures like coir mats, distressed terracotta pots and high-quality finishes to provide that timeless, high-end appeal.’

5. Choose the right lighting

Going for the right porch lighting ideas is key to making the area look elevated, as well as inviting.

‘Soft, ambient lighting makes all the difference. Opt for wall lanterns to add a warm, sophisticated glow. A well-lit porch instantly feels more welcoming and expensive,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

Sam at Flitch adds what to avoid, ‘A cold, harsh bulb or solitary naked fitting kills the mood. Layered light and simplicity of lines are better than over-fussy seasonally overloaded styles – it's not Christmas 24/7!’

6. Don’t clutter the space

‘Cluttered corners of random shoes or packages can dampen the mood,’ Sam says.

As with any other space, clutter creates a messy and seemingly cheap look that can also get impractical if it gets out of hand. So it’s best to keep the decor, pieces of furniture and stored items to a minimum for a streamlined look.

‘Overcrowding the space with too many accessories can make it feel cluttered rather than chic. Thoughtful, restrained styling is key,’ Danielle at Cox & Cox says.

7. Add seating

To make your porch look considered and feel comfortable, it’s a great idea to add any form of seating to be able to sit down when taking off and putting on your shoes, especially when they’re particularly dirty or muddy.

‘If you’ve got the space, even just for a slimline bench, go for it - it adds that welcoming, homely touch. Pair it with a couple of cushions in weather-resistant fabric (ticking stripe always works) and you’ve instantly got a moment that says “curated” rather than “just passing through.” Plus, it’s practical for taking off muddy wellies or waiting for a lift,’ Sam at Flitch says.

This can also be the perfect shoe storage opportunity, ‘One of my favourite options is to have a bench that also stores shoes, so you and guests have somewhere you can easily sit down, slip them off, and store them out of sight with zero hassle, making you appear much more organised,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James.

8. Inject some greenery

There is no space, indoor or outdoor, that some plants and greenery can’t elevate and breathe some life into. And the front porch is no exception.

‘Adding lush greenery in tall planters or ornamental urns will add colour and curb appeal. I recommend using varying sizes grouped together in odd numbers and, where possible, placing them on different levels to add depth. If floor space is limited, you can frame the front door with stylish window boxes and hanging baskets for the same effect,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

Now that you know how to make your porch more expensive, you can go and elevate that often forgotten space and have some fun with it! Which tip are you looking to adopt first?