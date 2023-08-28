Home Truths with Tamzin Outhwaite
Actress, presenter and narrator Tamzin Outhwaite reveals her secret love for DIY and that she's a dab hand at upcycling
Actress, presenter and narrator Tamzin Outhwaite lives in north west London with her partner Tom, her two daughters Marnie, 14, and Florence, 10 and their two dogs.
What is the first thing you do the second you walk through your door?
I hug my kids and two dogs, or I may rush to the toilet first. It depends on how much water I have been drinking.
What’s your homeware addiction?
I am the biggest homeware addict - I’m obsessed with candles and saucepans funnily enough. My favourite shop to buy homeware from has to be M&S.
I think it’s because my gran loved it and it was a treat to visit when we were younger. I also love the fact everything is available under one roof.
What's on your bedside table?
A glass of water, my fitness tracker and a variety of books.
Tamzin loves to cook and she loves M&S so this roomy 20cm wide saucepan would make the perfect addition to their kitchen.
Tamzin wears a fitness tracker every day, leaving it by her bedside each night as she sleeps.
What is your home pet peeve?
Shoes lying around the floor and not put away properly. That drives me nuts.
What is your favourite time of day at home?
I love the hours between 9 and 11am as I have got back from dropping the kids at school and depending on the traffic - it can sometimes take me up to an hour - this is my favourite time of the day. I love the quietness of the house, even though my dogs may be arguing.
What chore do you love doing?
I actually love upcycling old furniture, painting the house and refurbishing old products.
Do you have any routines at home?
I recently added a sauna to the house so I like to ensure I go in it at least three times a week. I love hot yoga, too – I really embrace the heat as it is so good for the body and mind.
Do you try your hand at DIY?
I love DIY! I have a real passion for home interiors, from converting old cabinets to giving a lick of paint to anything in need of a glam up.
What smell says home to you?
Fried garlic and onions as that’s the base of all my recipes so it is a very welcoming smell. When I cook, you can guarantee all my recipes have these two ingredients in them.
Do you think you're a good host?
Yes, I love having people over and we used to throw such big fun parties. I think my only downside is I chat so much that I’ll open up the fridge after all my guests have gone and realised I forgot to serve the dessert.
Do you have a bad home habit you’d like to quit?
I can’t bear doing housework so I think I’d like to change that bad habit for starters!
What do you do if you have time at home on your own?
I always spend time alone doing yoga and stretching. Having recently set up my new venture We Free Women that aims to provide free retreats for people in need I hope to share my knowledge of self-care and relaxation tips to our guests.
Self care used to sound selfish to me but now I embrace looking after my mind and body as it makes me more energised to be there for those that need me, like my kids and father. I’m part of the ‘sandwich’ generation so I need all the energy I possibly have to be there for those that need me.
Have you changed anything in the way you live your life at home since COVID?
I have got used to eating my partner Tom’s banana bread. He started making it in lockdown and I have to say it is the most delicious thing I have ever eaten!
What do you miss most about your home when you're away?
Definitely the people in it, and my two dogs of course.
Quick fire questions with Tamzin Outhwaite
- Shoes on or off? Definitely off.
- Eat at table or laps? Table.
- Lighting - bright or moody? A mixture of both.
- A quick shower or long bath? I love a shower.
- Room decor - colourful or neutral? Bold and neutral.
- Are you a neat freak or do you prefer to be surrounded by creative chaos? I’m not a particularly messy person!
- Do you tend to have music/the radio/TV on at home in the background or do you prefer a quiet house? I always listen to music and love the radio too as I can always catch Kate Thornton or my friend Amanda Holden’s show and they make me smile. I have learnt to switch off from the news.
We Free Women provides free retreat spaces and experiences to women in need. You can nominate friends, family or someone in your local community who you feel could do with the extra help. For more details, visit wefreewomen.org
-
