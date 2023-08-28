Home Truths with Tamzin Outhwaite

I always spend time alone doing yoga and stretching. Having recently set up my new venture We Free Women that aims to provide free retreats for people in need I hope to share my knowledge of self-care and relaxation tips to our guests.

Self care used to sound selfish to me but now I embrace looking after my mind and body as it makes me more energised to be there for those that need me, like my kids and father. I’m part of the ‘sandwich’ generation so I need all the energy I possibly have to be there for those that need me.



