Jay Blades' Home Truths and the chore he'll happily spend four hours doing

It’s probably finding things that I can make or adapt. I love heading to charity shops, finding cool stuff and taking it to my workshop so I can do it up in a way that’s totally unique to me.

Normally you pay quite a bit of money for something that’s bespoke, but because you can do it yourself it’s, like, cool, I’ve made this!

I remember once I was walking around a local forest and there was this youngish tree that had fallen and I asked the guy who owned the land if I could take it. Once I got it home I rubbed it down slightly, leaving a little of the bark on and attached it to the wall by my stairs to act as a handrail. It wasn’t perfectly straight but that’s the beauty of it.

And it ages - as you put your hand on it as you go up down the stairs, you’re sanding and grooving it so it becomes a part of your family history.