Smeg has unveiled two new countertop appliances, including a shiny new Combi Microwave with a Grill, Oven & Air Fry setting for £449.95 (via Smeg).

It seems the trend for these 2-in-1 appliances, which combine the power of the best air fryers with the convenience of a microwave, is picking up speed. IKEA unveiled its version (the GATEBO) last month, John Lewis just released its spin on one for the same price (£150 via John Lewis) and now Smeg has arrived to the party to show us how to do it in style.

Because of course, the thing that this much more expensive version from Smeg has over the others is that it'll look much nicer on your worktop. Here's a closer look at how it could streamline your kitchen.

2 in 1 FUNCTIONALITY Smeg MOC02 Combi Microwave with Grill, Oven & Air Fry Available in white, black and two different shades of blue this combi appliance has a 27-litre capacity alongside 25 automatic cooking programmes.

The appeal of Smeg countertop appliances isn't going anywhere. Whether it's the brand's bestselling kettle and toaster set (which we've tested) or its coffee machines (our favourite from the ones we've tested is the EGF03 bean-to-cup coffee machine), this Italian brand has serious sway over the design direction of our kitchen appliances.

There are colour choices available with this Combi air fryer microwave mash-up, including two pastel blue colours that I think will prove a hit. And crucially, the functionality goes beyond that of the brand's earlier 10-in-1 model, which we awarded 4.5 stars to in our review, thanks to the addition of a microwave setting.

The attachments included with the new Smeg Combi air fryer & microwave. (Image credit: Smeg)

Rather than a boxy, black appliance this new Combi model features Smeg's signature curves and brand lettering as well as an LCD display and an integrated, concealed handle.

The accessories sold with the MOC02 combination microwave go a long way to help with the various cooking processes, including a crisp pan, air fry basket and a high grill rack. The automatic programs also help to get you into this style of cooking, with Smeg saying that there are air fry settings in particular for 'golden homemade chips, crisp bruschetta topped with fresh tomatoes, or tender panko-breaded chicken fillets with a delicate crunch.'

(Image credit: Smeg)

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor I've yet to see or test a combi air fryer oven that's really impressed me – certainly the ones we've tested so far have fallen short, including the Drew & Cole 3-in-1 Microwave Air Fryer Oven Combo.

So it'll be interesting to see how this version from Smeg performs and whether it's about to usher in a new era of 2-in-1 appliances in our kitchen. Would you go for a combined version to cost costs and countertop space?