B&M is selling some of the most affordable mini-greenhouses I’ve seen – they’re perfect for tiny gardens

Small garden owners, this is a PSA for you. B&M is selling some of the most affordable mini greenhouses I’ve seen this year - they’re exactly what you need for planting this spring.

Greenhouses have a multitude of important benefits for gardeners, from extending the growing season to protecting delicate seedlings. Every gardener knows good greenhouse ideas are worth their weight in gold.

But to reap the benefits of a greenhouse , you don’t need all the bricks and mortar of a standard greenhouse. Mini greenhouses are a popular choice for those of us limited on garden space, and this is why I think B&M’s mini greenhouses are a worthy choice.

B&M greenhouses

With prices ranging between £12 and £35, B&M’s greenhouse options are so affordable that they even rival the prices of Lidl and Aldi greenhouses . With spring well within our grasp, now is the best time to invest in one of these greenhouses, as well as deciding what to plant in March .

Just because you have a small garden, patio or even balcony, you should not be excluded from growing your own, and these types of greenhouses are the space-saving solutions that should be on every list of small garden ideas .

The smallest greenhouse on offer is the Rolson 2 Shelf Greenhouse , which is £12. At 69 x 49 x 95cm (approx), it is perfect for balcony spaces and courtyard gardens. The second shelf makes the most of the vertical space on offer, so you can crack on with growing your favourite plants. It also features a convenient zip cover, which will also protect delicate plants from poor weather conditions.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Also available is the Rolson 5 Shelf Greenhouse (£24) , which is a brilliant choice for vertical planting. At approximately 195cm tall, it’s an excellent choice if you’re short on space, but want to try growing lots of different plants this year.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lastly, the Rolson Premium Walk-In Greenhouse caught my attention. At £35, it’s the perfect alternative to a bricks and mortar greenhouse at a fraction of the cost. It features a premium heavy-duty cover and a roll-up zip cover for convenient opening and access, and is an ideal size for growing fruit and veg, with plenty of storage space available, too.

However, if you don’t have a B&M local to you, I’ve tracked down a few more affordable mini greenhouses you can shop online.

Alternatives

McGregor Mcgregor Garden 4 Tier Mini Greenhouse £30 at Argos Reviews say this greenhouse is high-quality, easy to assemble, and great for small spaces. Outsunny Outsunny Mini Greenhouse £16.99 at Amazon Again reviews are impressed by this mini greenhouse. They say it is easy to put together and sturdy, while offering plenty of room for different pot sizes. Dunelm Vegtrug Nursery Greenhouse £99 at Dunelm Wooden greenhouses are also an excellent choice for study yet stylish gardening. This one is perfect for small spaces, and has adjustable shelves to suit your needs.

These types of greenhouses are both space-saving and affordable, making them an excellent choice for kickstarting the growing season this year.