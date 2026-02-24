I’ve been saving up for cast iron, but this aluminium pan at Aldi has turned my head – it’s a lightweight, affordable alternative if you hate lifting heavy pans
Is this material the new gold standard for cookware?
For a long time, I’ve always thought of cast iron as the gold standard for cookware, but Aldi’s new aluminium pans are seriously making me reconsider. Lightweight and affordable, they're an ideal alternative to your trusty cast iron.
There’s no denying that the best cookware, in particular the best cast iron cookware, can often be an investment. When you don’t have the option to spend hundreds on new cookware, budget supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl really come into their own.
Landing in stores on Thursday (26 February), the Aldi Cast Aluminium Assortment is affordable, lightweight and durable. Here’s everything you need to know.
Aluminium has been gaining traction as an affordable, yet quality cooking material for some time. Retailers like Dunelm have produced cult favourite pastel options, while Ideal Home’s most clicked pan was the M&S £30 All In One Saucepan, which also happens to be made out of aluminium.
Aldi is offering three aluminium cooking products: a £9.99 saucepan, a £11.99 frying pan and a £14.99 casserole dish - all fantastic prices. Plus, these cooking essentials are all available in three different colourways. With cream, sage green and black on offer, there is something to suit every kitchen colour scheme.
The pans are suitable for all hobs, including induction, and both the saucepan and pot come with a lid that is oven-resistant up to 150 degrees. However, the biggest draw of aluminium cookware is that it has excellent heat conductivity, is durable and incredibly lightweight - perfect if you struggle to lug about heavy cast iron.
‘The trend for cast aluminium over cast iron is having a bit of a moment, and I can see exactly why. It's a great choice for anyone looking for a cheaper alternative to big-name cast-iron brands and has the added benefit of being super lightweight and therefore much easier to manoeuvre,’ explains Molly Cleary, Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and resident expert on cookware.
‘Wrestling your cast iron pot onto the hob or into the oven can be a serious task, but with cast aluminium you won't feel the same strain. I love the look of this Aldi version - it has that all-in-one pan shape that's been so popular in the last few years, especially in the green colour. You could even call it a lookalike for my favourite Our Place pans in terms of shape!'
Aldi’s aluminium cookware is the cheapest I’ve spotted. And take it from me, I do think it’s good. I’ve been using Aldi’s Everyways Pan every day for the past six months, and I have no complaints - so don’t let the low price put you off.
However, if you don’t have a local Aldi or if your store isn’t stocking these pans, here are a few more affordable options you can shop online.
This pan is seriously impressive for the price, as shown in our review. Ithas great non-stick, even comes with a steaming basket and is a fabulous alterntaive to cult Always Pan.
If cast iron can feel clunky and heavy, you will probably benefit from a lightweight option like aluminium. Will you be making the switch?
