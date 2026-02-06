If there is one thing Aldi Specialbuys are known for, it’s their air fryers, and the latest offering to land in stores has a charming vintage look that wouldn’t look out of place in the 1950s.

You’ll be pressed to find a kitchen that doesn’t have one of the best air fryers on its countertops in this day and age. They’ve revolutionised our ability to cook tasty, healthy meals at home, but what I will admit is that they can be big, bulky and a little unsightly.

If you’re not a fan of bulky kitchen appliances, you’ll be pleased to know that pretty air fryers are gaining popularity, and Aldi’s Retro Air Fryer (£29.99) is the latest to join the list. Here’s how it shapes up.

Although available to shop right now, Aldi first teased news of the air fryer in an Instagram post on Tuesday (3 February), with the caption ‘time travel, but make it cute’.

This perfectly sums up the retro air fryer, which looks like it came from an era where air fryers didn’t even exist.

It’s available in both cream and baby blue and looks fairly similar to the Swan retro air fryer . Aldi’s retro air fryer has a 4.5L capacity which is a standard air fryer size and means it is suitable for cooking for around three to four people at a time. It has a detachable frying rack, a timer of up to 30 minutes, an adjustable temperature between 80ºC and 200ºC and a detachable frying rack.

The air fryer itself is pretty basic when you compare it to the best Ninja air fryers , which often come with different cooking modes. But if you don’t need any fancy features, this air fryer is a pretty and affordable option.

At £29.99, there’s no denying that this air fryer is a great price. Aldi air fryers frequently impress us with price, and because of this, make great first-time air fryers. Plus, the distinctive retro look of this air fryer makes it a stylish choice, too.

I predict this Aldi air fryer will be a big hit, so don’t hesitate to head to your local store if you want to get your hands on one. However, if you don’t have a store local to you, here are a few more pretty air fryers to browse online.

Aldi is proving that pretty air fryers don’t have to break the bank - it's the perfect solution if you don’t like ugly appliances.